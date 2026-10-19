Niels Zonneveld Beats Danny Noppert to Win Dutch Darts Championship

Niels Zonneveld claimed the first senior PDC ranking title of his career on October 18, 2026, defeating Danny Noppert 8-5 in an all-Dutch final at the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship in Maastricht, securing the £35,000 top prize and qualification for the Grand Slam of Darts.

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Zonneveld’s victory catapults him to world number 28, altering his seeding outlook for upcoming major ranking events.

The triumph secures Zonneveld’s debut appearance at the upcoming Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Despite the defeat, Danny Noppert continues to feature prominently near the top of the European Tour order of merit, though his wait for a maiden European Tour title continues after a fifth final defeat.

Maiden Triumph in Maastricht

Appearing in his first European Tour final in front of a 5,000-strong home crowd at the MECC, Zonneveld fought back from a 2-0 deficit against Noppert. The left-hander reeled off five consecutive legs to seize control of the match, averaging 92.93 compared to Noppert’s 87.66. Noppert narrowed the gap to 5-4 with an 89 checkout on the bullseye, but Zonneveld answered immediately with a crucial 157 outshot on double 20 to restore his cushion.

ZONNEVELD WINS ET15! 🏆Niels Zonneveld beats Danny Noppert to claim his first senior PDC title, as the Dutchman beats his compatriot 8-5 in a brilliant match to round off an incredible weekend!📺 https://t.co/Dogi6ykEH5 #ET15 pic.twitter.com/RNTkPfxndd — https://x.com/OfficialPDC/status/2111930432002326633

Photo: dartsworld.com

After missing a match dart that allowed Noppert to close to 7-5, Zonneveld gathered himself to seal the title with an 81 checkout, hitting double three. “It’s still a dream, I can’t believe it!” Zonneveld said afterwards. “I think the final was not that good, but we had a long day behind us. All respect to Danny – I think he will win many more. The 157 was a really important shot, because I was getting nervous! It was my first final, so I can’t blame myself. I have to enjoy this moment… It’s just a dream come true.”

High Drama on Finals Day

Zonneveld’s path to the championship match required navigating several high-pressure finishes. In the quarter-finals against Wessel Nijman, Zonneveld recovered from trailing 5-3 to force a deciding leg, eventually prevailing 6-5 after both players missed match darts. He then overcame Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semi-finals, landing checkouts of 104 and 106 to secure his first career victory over ‘The Bullet’.

Photo: dartsnews.com

Noppert’s journey to the final featured some of the tournament’s heaviest scoring. The former UK Open champion recorded a career-best 113.42 average to defeat Luke Woodhouse 6-2 in the quarter-finals. Noppert then fended off a late charge from Gian van Veen in the semi-finals, holding off a three-leg comeback to win 7-5 on double 12. Van Veen entered Sunday’s play having captured headlines on Saturday with a record-breaking 120.24 average in his whitewash of Sebastian Bialecki.

Round Winner Score Opponent Quarter-Final Danny Noppert 6-2 Luke Woodhouse Quarter-Final Gian van Veen 6-3 Ryan Searle Quarter-Final Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Wessel Nijman Quarter-Final Stephen Bunting 6-3 Damon Heta Semi-Final Danny Noppert 7-5 Gian van Veen Semi-Final Niels Zonneveld 7-4 Stephen Bunting Final Niels Zonneveld 8-5 Danny Noppert

Looking Ahead to Dortmund

With the conclusion of the Maastricht event, the field for the 2026 Machineseeker European Championship is locked in. Ross Smith enters the major as the top seed following a dominant campaign on the circuit, with Wessel Nijman seeded second and Krzysztof Ratajski third. Karel Sedlacek secured the final qualifying spot in 32nd place.

PDC Belgian Darts Open 2026 Quarter-Final Niels Zonneveld v Danny Noppert 2026 03 22 HUN

The upcoming European Championship is scheduled to run from October 22-25, 2026, at the Westfalenhallen in Dortmund, featuring a £750,000 prize fund. For Noppert, reflection on another European Tour final defeat brings an optimistic outlook. “He is a deserved winner,” Noppert conceded. “I had a chance for my first European Tour title, but he deserved it. I always have positive feelings. I always believe in myself and trust in myself.”

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