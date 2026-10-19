Ukraine Strikes St. Petersburg Energy Infrastructure in Massive Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones struck energy infrastructure and warehouses around St. Petersburg in a massive wave of overnight strikes on Saturday, October 18, 2026, damaging a petroleum product export terminal on the city’s waterfront in what may be Ukraine’s largest-scale strike yet, surpassing a similar broad-scale attack over western Russia in June.

Defying U.S. Ceasefire Pleas

The operation defied the demands of President Donald Trump to halt strikes on energy installations. Data provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that air-defense crews intercepted upwards of 1,000 Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of St. Petersburg, Moscow, and neighboring regions.

Waterfront Fires and Casualties

Writing on social media, the local governor verified that the drone impacts sparked blazes at the St. Petersburg oil terminal, the Ruchyi oil depot, a pair of transformer substations, and a group of industrial warehouses, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

One of the targets of tonight's massive Ukrainian drone attack on Leningrad Oblast was the Korabelny Bridge in the city centre of St Petersburg. The bridge connects the port of St Petersburg and the southern part of the city with the northern suburbs. It likely came in response… pic.twitter.com/Jy5Jd4isUN — https://x.com/AMK_Mapping_/status/2111660683335242153

The targets included a tank in the center of the Peterburgskiy Neftyanoy Terminal on the port’s central waterfront, the Ruchyi oil depot on the city’s northeastern edge, two transformer substations, and a complex of industrial warehouses.

Beyond Energy: Commerce and Infrastructure

The assault also targeted non-energy infrastructure.

Targets included a distribution center for Russian e-commerce retailer Ozon, a data center for VKontakte, a Russian social media network, and the Korabelny Bridge in the city centre of St Petersburg, which connects the port of St Petersburg and the southern part of the city with the northern suburbs. The action appeared to be retaliation for Moscow’s continuous drone attacks targeting vital bridges over the Dnieper River in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv.

Grid Wars and Retaliatory Context

The military exchange highlights an escalating campaign against energy grids. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian forces have launched about 2,600 drones and hit Ukrainian power infrastructure more than 70 times in the past week, noting that Russia never accepted or attempted to comply with Trump’s request for a ceasefire on energy-site attacks.

The latest strikes surpass the scale of a broad offensive over western Russia recorded in June.