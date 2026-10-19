Harry Styles to Release Madison Square Garden Tour Documentary by John Wilson

Filmmaker John Wilson is teaming up with Harry Styles to document the singer’s record-setting 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden. Produced by Universal Pictures Content Group, Peanut World Pictures, and Styles, the upcoming feature film combines live concert footage with behind-the-scenes perspectives of the production crew and attending fans.

Essential Facts About the Madison Square Garden Project

John Wilson, creator of the acclaimed HBO series How To with John Wilson, has been capturing footage at the New York City venue since August.

Universal Pictures Content Group holds worldwide rights for the project, with a theatrical release currently under consideration though distribution remains unfinalized.

The documentary captures a historic run that began on August 26 and is scheduled to wrap up on October 31, marking the largest single-engagement run in Madison Square Garden’s history.

Filming the Record-Breaking Residency in New York

John Wilson began filming Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden in August as the singer embarked on a 30-night residency. The engagement, part of the wider “Together, Together” tour supporting the fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, stands as the largest single-engagement run in the arena’s history. Throughout the New York City shows, the residency yielded notable moments, including the debut of an unreleased song titled “What Is Enough” on the second anniversary of Liam Payne’s death.

Harry on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City – September 11 (via @hsfallingsky) pic.twitter.com/2JgdbD9oL6 — https://x.com/hsdtogethertour/status/2098581591144485068

Behind the cameras, the production focuses not just on the 32-year-old singer on stage, but also on the experiences of fans as well as those working on the concert series. Universal Pictures Content Group, Peanut World Pictures, and Styles are producing the documentary together. While Universal holds worldwide rights and is evaluating a potential theatrical run, exact distribution details and an official release date have yet to be locked down.

Extending the Tour to Stadiums Across North America and Europe

While the New York residency concludes on October 31, the underlying tour stretches far beyond Manhattan. Styles plans to head to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney later this year before resuming in April 2027. The upcoming itinerary features stops at major venues including Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the Pasadena Rose Bowl, Chicago’s Soldier Field, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Rome’s Circo Massimo.

The 2027 dates feature a lineup of guests joining the global trek. Artists slated to join Styles across North America and Europe include Kylie Minogue, LCD Soundsystem, and Tears for Fears. The global routing takes the production through Berlin’s Flughafen Tempelhof, Nanterre’s Plenitude Arena, Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and Dublin’s Croke Park through the summer of 2027.

Tour Phase / Location Key Dates Notable Venues & Guests New York Residency August 26 – October 31, 2026 Madison Square Garden (30-night run) Australia Leg November – December 2026 Marvel Stadium (Melbourne), Accor Stadium (Sydney) North America Stadiums April – June 2027 Rose Bowl, Soldier Field, AT&T Stadium European Stadiums July – August 2027 Wembley Stadium, Circo Massimo; featuring Kylie Minogue, LCD Soundsystem, Tears for Fears

Unresolved Distribution and Release Timeline

Even with production well underway under the direction of Wilson—known for his acclaimed HBO documentary series How To with John Wilson and his direction of The History of Concrete—key details regarding how audiences will eventually view the documentary remain open. Universal Pictures Content Group holds the global rights, but executives have not yet confirmed whether the project will secure a wide theatrical window or head straight to alternative distribution models. No official release date has been announced by the production entities.