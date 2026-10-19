India Finance Minister Says Market Liquidity Risk Outweighs AI Bubble Concerns

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed equity market underperformance during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, pointing to excess market liquidity as a primary driver. Speaking to CNBC, Sitharaman noted that easy capital availability has facilitated rapid exits by investors, while benchmark indexes have declined nearly 12% since January.

The Bottom Line

Key benchmark indexes have slipped nearly 12% since January, according to LSEG data, amid record foreign equity outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn over $33 billion from direct Indian equities this year, as tracked by NSDL.

Domestic mutual funds have maintained continuous net inflows every month since March 2021, offsetting some external capital flight.

Liquidity Dynamics and Foreign Capital Flight

Easy liquidity conditions within India’s domestic financial architecture have created a paradox for local equities. “Because of the ease of liquidity, ease of availability, people are even exiting easily,” Sitharaman stated in her interview with CNBC at the Bangkok meetings. Despite these market outflows, she maintained that the core fundamentals of the Indian economy remain sound.

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled more than $33 billion out of direct Indian equities throughout the year, according to data from Indian depository firm NSDL. This trend places persistent pressure on valuations even as domestic institutional support remains active. Association of Mutual Funds in India data confirms that Indian equity mutual funds have recorded positive net monthly inflows consistently since March 2021.

The Global Shift Toward Artificial Intelligence Trades

International capital allocations have visibly favored jurisdictions housing artificial intelligence hardware and semiconductor champions. Markets such as Taiwan and South Korea have absorbed significant investment flows, pushing India’s weight in regional benchmarks down significantly over recent periods.

According to a Goldman Sachs report released on Oct. 8, Taiwan holds the largest market weighting in the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index at 29%, with Korea following at 22%. India’s representation in the index compressed to 10%, down from 19% recorded a few years prior. Sitharaman acknowledged that this international reallocation toward the U.S. and AI-centric sectors represents a key concern for cross-border capital trends.

Index Metric / Region Allocation / Outflow Figure Source / Timing Taiwan MSCI Weighting 29% (Largest weighting) Goldman Sachs (Oct. 8, 2026) Korea MSCI Weighting 22% (Second place) Goldman Sachs (Oct. 8, 2026) India MSCI Weighting 10% (Compressed from 19%) Goldman Sachs (Oct. 8, 2026) Foreign Direct Equity Outflows Over $33 billion NSDL (YTD 2026)

Evaluating Spillover Risks from Global Tech Valuations

As global technology rallies show structural strains, questions remain regarding how potential corrections abroad might impact emerging markets. Sitharaman asserted that India would remain insulated from significant damage if an AI bubble burst, noting that the country had not absorbed outsized speculative technology allocations.

Furthermore, structural investments are underway domestically to establish local semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems, marking a transition away from laggard status in frontier technology. However, managing sustained capital outflows remains a prominent risk factor heading into 2027, as international investors continue rebalancing portfolios across Asian jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.