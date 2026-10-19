Ukraine launches over 1,000 drones at Russia

Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia on Sunday, setting oil facilities ablaze in St. Petersburg and deepening tensions with Washington as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Kyiv for striking Russian energy infrastructure.

St. Petersburg Strikes and Industrial Damage

The aerial assault ranks as one of Kyiv’s largest aerial strikes of the war, targeting regions deep inside Russia. St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov stated that firefighters battled blazes at the Kolpinsky district’s industrial warehouses south of the city, the Ruchi oil depot, and the St. Petersburg oil terminal. The governor confirmed that the strike killed at least one person and injured five others.

Additional industrial targets sustained damage during the raid. Russian e-commerce company Ozon confirmed a fire at its logistics hub in St. Petersburg, while internet firm VK reported that drones attacked its data centre, though normal services remained available to users. Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported that forces neutralised a total of 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight across 15 Russian regions, the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black Sea.

Washington-Kyiv Tensions Over Energy Infrastructure

The massive drone barrage coincided with a widening diplomatic rift between Kyiv and the White House. On Friday, President Trump invoked a waiver exempting Russia from sweeping economic penalties mandated by the U.S. Congress, while also waiving sanctions on imports of Russian diesel. Defending the decision on Sunday through social media, Trump argued that new sanctions would foolishly drive Moscow away from the bargaining table and undermine ongoing diplomatic negotiations to end the war.

Photo: The Globe and Mail

Trump also excoriated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming on social media that the Ukrainian leader “doesn’t want to end this war.” This followed an October 11 announcement by Trump regarding an “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine. In the seven days following Trump’s announcement, Russia struck Ukraine’s gas, oil, and energy sectors 76 times, causing power outages for tens of thousands of families across four regions, as Zelenskyy detailed in an X post on Sunday.

Diplomatic Exchanges and Regional Casualties

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Zelenskyy maintained that waiving sanctions strengthens President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and called siding with Moscow a historic mistake for Washington. He confirmed that U.S.-Ukraine intelligence sharing had resumed after a period of being blocked and noted that he had spoken with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding next steps in diplomacy.

Photo: Yahoo News Canada

Meanwhile, kinetic strikes continued to claim lives on both sides. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a Russian airstrike overnight killed a woman in Kyiv, damaging a subway station, a medical facility, and a 25-storey residential building while injuring three others. In the south, two Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia killed a woman and wounded at least two people, including a six-year-old girl. Zelenskyy wrote that Moscow had targeted Ukraine over the past week with nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles.

Region / Target Reported Impact Key Authority / Source Leningrad Region, Russia 1,015 total drones neutralized across 15 regions Russian Ministry of Defence Kyiv, Ukraine Residential building, subway, and medical facility hit; 1 dead, 3 injured Mayor Vitali Klitschko Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Two attacks on the city; 1 dead, 2 wounded including a 6-year-old girl Local Officials

While diplomatic initiatives and military clashes continue along the front lines, Kyiv is unable to alter the trajectory of events despite pushing back against Moscow’s assault, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated to the Russian state news agency Tass.