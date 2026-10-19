Home » News » BNK Busan Bank Launches Only One Preferential Deposit Offering Up to 4.20% Interest Rate

BNK Busan Bank launched the “Only One” preferential time deposit product on October 19, 2026, offering a base rate of 2.90% and a maximum yield of up to 4.20% annually for individual customers depositing between 10 million KRW and 100 million KRW over a 12-month term.

The Bottom Line

Maximum Yield: Accounts can scale up to an annualized 4.20% return by stacking a 2.90% base rate with up to 1.30% in tiered preferential bonuses.

Accounts can scale up to an annualized 4.20% return by stacking a 2.90% base rate with up to 1.30% in tiered preferential bonuses. Target Demographics: Custom qualification tracks cater specifically to salary earners, sole proprietors, and designated corporate partnership employees.

Custom qualification tracks cater specifically to salary earners, sole proprietors, and designated corporate partnership employees. Accessibility: The 12-month vehicle requires a minimum ticket of 10 million KRW up to a hard cap of 100 million KRW per individual via branches or mobile banking.

Structuring Deposit Yields Around Transaction Habits

The newly unveiled “Only One” time deposit attempts to capture primary banking relationships by abandoning flat-rate structures in favor of segmented qualification criteria. According to details released by the institution on October 19, 2026, depositors secure the baseline 2.90% return upon opening the 12-month vehicle. Reaching the ceiling of 4.20% requires accumulating specific operational milestones tailored to how a customer generates income.

Salary earners unlock added yield by routing monthly payroll disbursements directly through the bank or by funding personal retirement pension accounts. For sole proprietors, the qualification mechanics shift toward registering merchant point-of-sale settlement accounts and opening new subscriptions under the Yellow Umbrella Mutual Aid program.

Parameter Specification Base Interest Rate 2.90% per annum Maximum Interest Rate 4.20% per annum (including 1.30% preferential bonus) Subscription Term 12 months Deposit Limits Minimum 10 million KRW; Maximum 100 million KRW Eligible Demographics Individuals aged 14 and older

Targeting Regional Enterprise Partnerships and New Entrants

Beyond individual account activity, the product introduces targeted incentives through corporate alliances. Regional businesses and official partner organizations secure an additional 0.20% special preferential rate for their respective employees. The bank intends to broaden these corporate agreements over time to expand its base of core transactional accounts.

Additional common qualifiers include maintaining specified average balances in club accounts, utilizing debit or credit cards issued by the bank, and completing maturity terminations under agreed terms. Customers who have not held a deposit or savings product with the institution over the preceding 12-month window also qualify for separate acquisition incentives.

Execution and Market Availability

The product remains open to any individual aged 14 or older. Subscriptions are processed directly through physical bank branches or via the mobile banking application.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.