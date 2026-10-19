An Se-young Claims Record 47th Women’s Singles Title with Denmark Open Victory

At just 24 years old, South Korean badminton player An Se-young has clinched her 47th career title by defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 2-1 at the 2026 BWF World Tour Denmark Open, officially breaking the all-time record for most women’s singles titles in the sport’s history.

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Unstoppable Win-Rate: An’s 2026 record sits at 61-1.

An’s 2026 record sits at 61-1. Head-to-Head Dominance: Extending her win streak against Yamaguchi to 10 matches.

Extending her win streak against Yamaguchi to 10 matches. Durability Risk Factor: Her recovery through an ankle and Achilles scare during the Denmark Open final highlights the physical toll of her defensive style.

Her recovery through an ankle and Achilles scare during the Denmark Open final highlights the physical toll of her defensive style. Super 750 Double Slam: Securing the Denmark Open title adds to her Super 750 double slam (winning at least twice across the Indian, Singapore, Japanese, Chinese, Danish, and French tournaments).

Conquering Injury and Adversity in Odense

The path to history at the SJF Bank Arena in Odense was anything but straightforward. Facing world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles final, An dropped a tight opening game 21-23 after a grueling deuce battle. Yamaguchi, eager to avenge her loss at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, deployed an aggressive tactical scheme featuring precise net play that forced the South Korean player into constant defensive scrambling.

The physical toll escalated dramatically in the deciding third game. Trailing 2-6, An awkwardly turned her right ankle, immediately grabbing near her Achilles tendon and requiring medical attention on the court. She fell further behind at 5-11 heading into the interval. Yet, utilizing her trademark defensive resilience, An orchestrated a stunning turnaround. She reeled off seven consecutive points from a 9-12 deficit, ultimately forcing Yamaguchi into unforced errors to seal the 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 victory.

Rewriting the Record Books at 24

With this triumph, An moved past her tie with Indonesian legend Susi Susanti, claiming 47 career titles (excluding regional and junior events) to stand alone as the most successful women’s singles player in badminton history. According to the Denmark Open official site, the 24-year-old added another extraordinary chapter to a career already overflowing with historic milestones. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) lauded her on social media as an “all-time great” utilizing the GOAT emoji, while Badminton Europe hailed her unprecedented milestone.

The statistical depth behind her 2026 campaign illustrates dominance across the circuit. Capturing her ninth trophy of the season, An extended her active winning streak to 44 matches. Her sole blemish this year remains a March defeat to China’s Wang Zhiyi in the All England Open final, leaving her season win rate at 98.4%.

Metric / Milestone An Se-young’s Record Context / Comparison Career Titles 47 Surpassed Susi Susanti for all-time women’s singles lead 2026 Match Record 61-1 98.4% win rate Active Win Streak 44 Matches Unbeaten since March All England Open loss Head-to-Head vs. Yamaguchi 10-Match Streak 39 total career meetings against the Japanese player

The Tactical Superiority of an Icon

Statistical metrics tracked by specialist outlets like Badminton Ranks underline the magnitude of her run, noting her 39 career clashes with Yamaguchi—a record for women’s singles matchups—alongside her dominance against multiple world champions. Having already secured a Super 750 double slam by winning at least twice across the elite Indian, Singapore, Japanese, Chinese, Danish, and French tournaments, her tactical execution leaves opponents with narrow tactical margins.

By blending defensive coverage with surges of offense, An neutralizes the high-pace attacks favored by her rivals. As the 2002-born player looks ahead to the remainder of the BWF calendar, her trajectory suggests the record books will need continual rewriting.