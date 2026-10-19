Emmanuel Macron has refused the resignation of Laurent Nuñez following widespread rioting and looting during October 17 protests. While acknowledging deficiencies in anticipation and intelligence, the government has pledged a firm response to the violence, which left hundreds of police, gendarmes, and firefighters injured and significant property damage across France.

Resignation Refused Amidst National Turmoil

Following a weekend of intense civil unrest, Laurent Nuñez submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron. The President rejected the offer, citing the necessity of a continuous command of law enforcement in the current context, according to the Élysée. Instead, Macron tasked the minister with conducting a full review of the security failures that allowed the protests to spiral into chaos. Nuñez, who has been in his post for one year, publicly admitted on France Inter to a lack of anticipation on the forces available to manage the demonstrations, acknowledging he is responsible for everything that happens.

The unrest has prompted international concern. In the United States, Donald Trump commented on social media that France is burning, blaming the country’s immigration policies for the chaos.

Scale of Destruction and Police Response

By Sunday, authorities reported over 2,397 total arrests, with 855 occurring in Paris alone—a figure the local police prefecture described as a record. More than 997 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured, with seven reported in serious condition.

🚨 MACRON REFUSES INTERIOR MINISTER'S RESIGNATION AS FRANCE REELS FROM RIOTSFrench President Emmanuel Macron has turned down Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer to resign over the violent protests that have swept France.Macron also criticized the "failures" that he says… pic.twitter.com/OaYuL09FPQ — https://x.com/MOSSADil/status/2112055035400015972

In Limoges, 7,000 people gathered on Sunday following the arson of the city’s town hall. Similar incidents were reported elsewhere, including the smashing of a Snipes storefront in Paris near Châtelet-Les Halles.

Macron’s Call for Order and Judicial Accountability

He affirmed that those who have sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it. To address the crisis, the President announced that Sébastien Lecornu would convene leaders of political parties, unions, student organizations, and local officials in the coming days to build solutions. Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly, has also proposed the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry to examine the violence and the government’s strategies for maintaining order.

Photo: franceinfo

Political Controversy and Media Debates

The response to the violence has become a flashpoint for political division. Marine Le Pen, leader of the Rassemblement national, characterized the situation as a deep crisis of confidence, of authority, which poses a threat to democracy. Conversely, sociologists like Stéphane Sirot argue that the government’s focus on the violence risks obscuring the fundamental social grievances behind the protests. Sirot cited a study by the association Acrimed, which found that 75% of France 2’s coverage of the student movement focused on violence rather than the underlying demands of the youth.

Photo: 24 Heures

Law Commission: Mr. Laurent Nuñez, Minister of the Interior

Tensions were further exacerbated by a media controversy involving former police officer Bruno Pomart. During an LCI broadcast, Pomart was accused of using the phrase revolutionaries of Allah while discussing the rioters. Pomart later insisted on social media that he had actually said revolutionaries ‘Che Guevara style,’ accusing critics of distorting his pronunciation to generate buzz. This explanation was met with skepticism by commentators like Malek Délégué, who challenged him to re-listen to the broadcast, while journalist Sophie Broyet questioned the appropriateness of his language given his involvement with state-funded initiatives like RAID Aventure.

As the country remains on edge, the government faces the dual challenge of addressing the immediate security vacuum while navigating the deep-seated frustrations of various segments of the population, including students, workers, and the peripheral classes who have joined the protest movement.