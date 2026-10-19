Dominican Republic US Dollar Official Exchange Rate Reaches RD$61.83

The official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar in the Dominican Republic stands at RD$61.3649 for purchase and RD$61.8322 for sale, following weekend operations governed by the central bank’s Friday closing figures. The official sales reference climbed roughly six centavos during the final trading session of the week, moving within 17 centavos of the RD$62 threshold.

The Bottom Line

The official sales reference reached RD$61.8322, closing the gap to the RD$62 mark.

Commercial bank retail rates for sales tightly cluster between RD$61.80 and RD$61.98.

The dollar rose 10 centavos on Friday to be sold at RD$61.77, with the Central Bank fixing purchase at RD$61.25 and sale at RD$61.77.

The euro rose 4 centavos to be sold at RD$77.42 and bought at RD$67.09, while WTI crude oil traded around 97.67 to 97.71 dollars per barrel.

Official Rates Approach the RD$62 Threshold

As markets opened for the weekend period, the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) established its official reference rates at RD$61.3649 for buyers and RD$61.8322 for sellers. This marks a six-centavo increase from the prior business session, placing the official sales indicator just 16.78 centavos away from the RD$62 level. The trajectory reinforces an upward trend that gained momentum at the end of September when the dollar surpassed 60 pesos for the first time since April 2026, according to figures outlined by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD). Earlier, the dollar’s exchange rate stood at 61.68 pesos for sale and 61.15 pesos for purchase per unit, accumulating an appreciation of 2.6 % and 2.9 % respectively, reinforcing the upward trend that has been present since September 30 when its sale surpassed 60 pesos for the first time since April 2026. From May to September, the sale averaged 59 pesos while the purchase hovered around 58 pesos according to data presented by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), though the hard currency still remains below the peak reached at the beginning of the year with an average sale of 63.51 pesos and purchase of 63.11 pesos in January.

The United States suspends tourist and business visas for Haitians in the Dominican RepublicAs of June 9, 2025, the United States has suspended the issuance of B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas to all Haitian nationals in the Dominican Republic, regardless of their passport… pic.twitter.com/oI28RSC1Wd — https://x.com/HaitiInfoProj/status/1948215145815289883

Commercial banking windows reflect a tight spread relative to the central authority’s pricing. Banreservas shows the lowest retail sale price in the tracked group at RD$61.80, sitting roughly three centavos below the official reference. On the upper end of the retail spectrum, Asociación Cibao lists sales at RD$61.98, while entities such as Banco BHD and Banco Ademi post rates at RD$61.90. Entities including Banco Vimenca and La Nacional are closely following with sales listed at RD$61.95 alongside other financial institutions.

Financial Institution Purchase Rate (RD$) Sale Rate (RD$) Scotiabank 57.95 61.95 Banco BHD 58.00 61.90 Banreservas 58.30 61.80 Promerica 58.65 61.95 Asociación Cibao 59.98 61.98

Macroeconomic Pressures and International Rate Differentials

The movement of the dollar reflects broader monetary adjustments across international markets. Juan Ariel Jiménez explained that rising interest rates abroad generate direct pressure on the domestic exchange market.

Photo: Hoy Digital

There are investors who pull their money out to take advantage of the higher profitability of foreign instruments; then, either the currency depreciates, or interest rates rise even further in the Dominican Republic to not lose the rate differential, Jiménez stated regarding the mechanics behind the currency movement. He added that the current scenario represents a correction of an appreciation seen in the first months of the year, coupled with the effect of equating the rate differential following the increases seen in the United States, and emphasized that a dollar is not a thermometer to analyze the pace of the economy.

Reporting highlights that global financial projections from firms such as UBS Financial Services anticipate continued economic expansion in the Dominican Republic, accompanied by a controlled depreciation path for the peso, with the real GDP growth rate accelerating toward 4% driven by lower interest rates and a more favorable international environment.

Evaluating Retail Spread Disparities for Market Participants

For corporate treasuries and individual market participants executing currency conversions, the choice of financial institution remains a critical variable primarily on the buy-side of transactions. Converting 1,000 U.S. dollars into local currency yields notable variances depending on the chosen counterparty. Asociación Cibao offers the highest purchase rate in the observed cohort at RD$59.98, followed closely by Banco Vimenca at RD$59.95 and La Nacional at RD$59.90, yielding RD$59,980 for a $1,000 transaction. Conversely, Scotiabank anchors the lower bound of the purchase spectrum at RD$57.95, generating a return of RD$57,950 for the same volume—a difference of RD$2,030 across the transaction.

Dominican Pesos To United States Dollar Exchange Rate | Dominican Republic Currency

On the acquisition side, purchasing equivalent volumes commands a much narrower pricing band. With official metrics hugging the RD$61.83 mark, market participants continue to monitor whether upcoming sessions will break the barrier toward the RD$62 threshold.

Additional Market Commodities and Foreign Exchange Reference

During the same Friday session on October 16, 2026, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil traded around 97.67 to 97.71 dollars per barrel, recording a slight drop close to 0.31 % compared to the previous session amid investor caution due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Simultaneously, the euro rose 4 centavos to be sold at RD$77.42 and bought at RD$67.09, while the dollar was sold at RD$61.77 after rising 10 centavos with the Central Bank fixing the purchase at RD$61.25 and sale at RD$61.77.

Photo: Infobae