Polda Sumsel Reassigns 287 Personnel in Telegrams

The Indonesian National Police has executed a sweeping leadership reshuffle across South Sumatra, reassigning 287 personnel through a trio of official telegrams issued on October 17, 2026, Sumeks reported.

The administrative overhaul spans three distinct directives signed by Wakapolda Sumsel Brigadier General Irwansyah on behalf of Kapolda Sumsel Inspector General Rony Samtana. Telegram number ST/653/X/KEP./2026 accounts for 111 personnel, while ST/654/X/KEP./2026 and ST/655/X/KEP./2026 cover 90 and 86 individuals respectively. The sweeping rotation impacts both commissioned police officers and civil service personnel, touching upon reassignments, structural confirmations, and retirements.

Key Leadership Shifts in Banyuasin, OKU, Lahat, and Lubuk Linggau

The restructuring introduces significant changes to deputy police chief positions across several regional jurisdictions. Commissary Tomy Prambana transitions from his previous role as Kasubbagmutjab Bagbinkar Ro SDM Polda Sumsel to assume the duties of Wakapolres Banyuasin. He replaces Commissary Muhammad Ali, who moves to a specialized investigative post as Unit 2 Head of Sub-directorate 3 within the Directorate of Special Criminal Investigation.

In Ogan Komering Ulu, Commissary Ramadhi Kurniawan steps into the Wakapolres role after serving as a mid-level instructor at the South Sumatra State Police School. His predecessor, Commissary Hendro Suwarno, transitions to downtown Palembang as the provisional head of intelligence and security for the city’s metropolitan police force.

Meanwhile, leadership adjustments continue further down the regional line as Commissary Muhammad Syamsul Zachri relocates from Lubuk Linggau to take over as Wakapolres Lahat. That vacancy in Lubuk Linggau is filled by Commissary M. Aidil Fitri, moving up from his former post as deputy head of intelligence for Palembang Metro. Commissary Ardan Richard Le’bo leaves his post as Lahat’s deputy chief to join the provincial special criminal investigation unit.

Localized Reshuffles Across Musi Rawas

The broader personnel adjustments extend deep into municipal and sector commands, including specific shifts within the Musi Rawas regency. Berita Silampari reported that the regional shakeup reaches key operational heads, including investigators and traffic divisions under the same October 17 telegram framework.

Among those changes, Jayaloka Sector Police Chief Iptu Muhammad Soleh transitions to lead the legal division for Musi Rawas Utara. He is succeeded by AKP Afrinaldy, formerly an operations bureau official in Empat Lawang. Traffic division leadership also rotates as AKP Muriyanto steps down as Musi Rawas Traffic Unit Head to join the provincial traffic directorate’s law enforcement sub-directorate, making way for incoming traffic head AKP Gada Yudha Utama. Additionally, criminal investigation leadership shifts as AKP Redho Agus Suhendra departs to become Lahat’s lead investigator, handing over his Musi Rawas responsibilities to AKP Lekat Haryono.

Administrative Continuity Under New Provincial Command

The massive reallocation follows a high-level command transition at the regional headquarters earlier in the month. Brigadier General Irwansyah officially assumed the role of Wakapolda Sumsel following a national police headquarters telegram issued on October 10, 2026, replacing Inspector General Rony Samtana, who stepped up to lead the provincial force as Kapolda, according to Tribunnews reporting. The current wave of 287 reassignments represents the operational consolidation following that top-tier leadership transition.

Photo: Berita Silampari

Beyond administrative shuffling, the new provincial leadership has moved to couple internal structural adjustments with community engagement initiatives. Prior to the release of the mid-October telegrams, senior command figures held regional performance audits and operational evaluations to align local precinct goals with national policing priorities, emphasizing institutional accountability across all restructured units.