Apple HomeView: Why Apple’s New Smart Display Was Delayed for Years

Apple HomeView Enters the Market With 2024 Specifications and 2026 Reality

Apple unveiled the HomeView smart display at two hundred and ninety-nine dollars on October 13, 2026, positioning the seven-inch device as a dedicated home automation hub despite carrying internal hardware that missed a timely release window. The apparatus spent nearly a year dormant in a warehouse because software development lagged behind finished physical components. Internal delays stemming from broader challenges within the company’s artificial intelligence division pushed a product conceived in early 2023 into a late 2026 debut carrying specifications characteristic of mid-2024 hardware. Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub have offered screens for home control, information consultation, and household communication for several years.

The device relies on an A18 chip and eight gigabytes of RAM surrounded by substantial bezels. Former employees contributed to the design phase years before the actual rollout. Carl Schoeller noted on social media that his work on the project involved running hundreds of ray-traced simulations to adjust a tiny diffuser by zero point three millimeters, despite his departure from the company occurring in September 2023.

Geographic Exclusion and the Missing European Launch

Prospective buyers in the European Union will not find the HomeView on store shelves when shipments begin on November 13, 2026. The absence of the device in the European market stems from the lack of Siri AI on iOS. As long as these intelligence features remain unavailable locally, determining the exact commercial impact or final pricing structure within the European Union remains impossible. The HomeView will not launch in Switzerland or the EU for the time being, and no release date is announced for France, though UK customers will see cameras and the video doorbell arrive in December 2026, while some products will only launch in early 2027.

One of my jobs at Apple was making sure that green LED is as bright as possible and can be seen from every angle. Ended up running hundreds of ray traced simulations just to move a tiny diffuser by .3mm pic.twitter.com/SeU8SAHlPO — https://x.com/CarlSchoeller/status/2110162489958891919

Companion accessories developed alongside LG and Schneider Electric target a December 2026 release across the United States and Canada. This lineup features three distinct cameras, a video doorbell, a smart deadbolt lock, and specialized thermostats communicating via the Thread standard. Encryption protocols secure all recorded video data within iCloud via an iCloud+ subscription. This architecture prevents both Apple and LG from accessing user streams or local storage logs. You can configure all devices via NFC with an iPhone and control them via the Home application and Siri, with accessories also working via LG ThinQ. An Apple Home hub such as a HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K, or Apple HomeView is required.

Contrasting Hardware Capabilities Across the Ecosystem

Reviewing the component specifications reveals a stark divide between what the hardware offers today and what future iterations promise. While the base HomeView relies on standard smart display configurations for FaceTime calls and Siri interactions, a larger HomeView Max or Ultra variant could arrive between 2027 and 2028. That upcoming model reportedly features a nine-inch screen mounted on a motorized 360-degree rotating base designed to track user movement during video calls.

Photo: Digitec

Product Name Target Release Key Specification Estimated Price Apple HomeView November 13, 2026 7-inch display, A18 chip, 8GB RAM $299.00 LG Video Doorbell Wired December 2026 2.5K front camera, Full HD lower view $249.95 LG Smart Deadbolt Lock December 2026 Ultra Wideband unlocking, NFC, PIN $349.95 LG Indoor Cam Plug-In December 2026 160-degree field of view, privacy tilt $199.95

Additional Home Collection Hardware and Capabilities

The wider Apple Home Collection includes cameras, a video doorbell, a smart deadbolt lock, thermostats, and temperature sensors. The LG Indoor Cam Plug-In features a 160-degree field of view and a privacy tilt mechanism, the LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In films in 2,5K with color night vision, and the LG Floodlight Cam pairs surveillance with two adaptive floodlights. Cameras recognize people, animals, and vehicles, support privacy zones, and utilize local storage alongside a ten-day iCloud event history. The LG Video Doorbell Wired pairs a 2.5K front camera with a lower Full HD camera and can sound an alert on a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple HomeView. The LG Smart Deadbolt Lock unlocks via Ultra Wideband, NFC, PIN code, or physical key. The LG Smart Thermostat and optional LG Temperature Sensors utilize Apple’s Adaptive Temperature function and communicate via Matter over Thread, while accessories can be co-controlled via scenes such as Bonjour launched through the Home app or Siri.

The new Apple HomeView: Keep the whole home connected, entertained, and in the know.

Questions persist regarding whether consumers invested in portable hardware need a stationary seven-inch wall panel. Existing Apple devices like the iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod already handle overlapping control duties within domestic spaces. Whether the HomeView can carve out a distinct utility niche beyond its core logo and ecosystem integration remains unanswered as initial release dates approach without European distribution timelines.