Venezuelan Beauty Queen Stefany Merlin Dies at 35 From Cancer

Stefany Merlin, the Venezuelan model and former beauty queen who represented Barinas in the Miss Venezuela 2014 pageant, died at the age of 35 following a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer, as reported by Tony Hidalgo. Her death occurred on Saturday, October 17, 2026, after months of fighting the illness in the United States, according to El Nacional.

The news was made public through social media by pageant historian and researcher Toni Hidalgo. Merlin built a recognized career both nationally and internationally within the modeling industry, following a family legacy established by her mother, Helena Merlin, who competed as Miss Barinas in the Miss Venezuela 1975 pageant and finished as the third runner-up.

What We Know About Stefany Merlin’s Career and Legacy

Stefany Merlin passed away at age 35 on Saturday, October 17, 2026, following a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer, as confirmed by pageant specialist Toni Hidalgo.

During the Miss Venezuela 2014 competition, she represented the state of Barinas, reached the semifinal round, and received the special title of Miss Inspiración.

Her international pageantry career included finishing as the fourth runner-up at the 2015 Miss Face of Beauty International in Taiwan and winning Miss Bikini and Miss South América at the 2016 Miss World Next Top Model.

The Path Through National and International Pageants

Merlin first gained widespread attention across Venezuela during the Miss Venezuela 2014 event. Wearing the sash for Barinas, she advanced to the semifinals of the nationally broadcast competition. Beyond her placement, the organization awarded her the special distinction of Miss Inspiración, a recognition that highlighted her presence and impact on the stage.

Stefany Merlin @stefanymerlin Es Candidata Oficial al Miss Venezuela 2014 #DeMissVenezuela http://t.co/Nou6JRVVDP — https://x.com/DeMissVenezuela/status/498326294309130240

Photo: La Nación Costa Rica

Following her domestic success, Merlin expanded her career onto the international stage. In 2015, she traveled to Taiwan to represent her country at the Miss Face of Beauty International pageant, where she secured the position of fourth runner-up. The following year, she competed in the Miss World Next Top Model 2016 event. Stefany Merlin earned two specialized titles during an international competition: Miss Bikini and Miss South América.

A Family Bond With Venezuelan Pageantry History

Merlin’s trajectory was closely tied to the history of Venezuelan beauty contests through her mother, Helena Merlin. As detailed in the sources, Helena Merlin represented the state of Barinas in the Miss Venezuela 1975 pageant, ultimately capturing the title of third runner-up. This shared lineage linked mother and daughter directly to the institutional history of the country’s most prominent modeling platform.

Photo: Notitarde

The announcement of her passing on October 17, 2026, by researcher Toni Hidalgo prompted an outpouring of remembrance across digital platforms. Hidalgo noted in his tribute, as recorded by Diario Primicia, that the young Venezuelan held the privilege of being a queen for eternity. The loss resonated throughout the Latin American modeling community, marking the conclusion of a life defined by generational ties to the runway and international representation.