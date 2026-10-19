Mikael Backlund injured as Calgary Flames defeat Carolina Hurricanes

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund avoided a long-term injury after exiting Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes due to a hard hit into the boards by William Carrier in the third period. Expressen reported that Backlund sustained a minor muscle injury, with no broken bones, and aims to return for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Scoring Momentum: Kirill Kaprizov extended his league lead to 10 goals following a two-point night, maintaining elite fantasy value across all formats.

Standings Shift: Calgary’s victory over Carolina lifts them out of the NHL’s basement, altering early-season conference tier projections.

Escape from the Basement at Scotiabank Saddledome

The Calgary Flames secured their second victory in three outings with a 3-2 defeat of the Carolina Hurricanes, officially abandoning the league’s bottom spot in the process.

“Skönt att få vinna igen och mot ett topplag. Jag tycker att vi spelade bra i kväll,” Backlund told Expressen.

The two-point haul moved Calgary past the Los Angeles Kings in the overall standings. Los Angeles remains winless through its first six matches of the campaign. Meanwhile, Calgary continues its final season at the historic Scotiabank Saddledome, the franchise’s home since the 1988 Winter Olympics, before transitioning to a new arena era.

Injury Update and Roster Fallout

Concerns over Backlund’s availability surfaced late in the third period after a high-impact collision with Hurricanes forward William Carrier along the boards. Expressen noted that the veteran center immediately skated off the ice and did not return. However, medical evaluations cleared the forward of any structural damage.

“Tacklingen tog lite illa, så vi får se om jag är med när vi spelar nästa gång, vilket är på torsdag mot Minnesota. Någon långvarig skada handlar det inte om. Målsättningen är att spela nästa match, det handlar om en muskelskada. Inget är brutet,” Backlund said regarding his recovery timeline.

Calgary opens the week with preparation for Minnesota, relying on Backlund’s leadership. The franchise is balancing immediate competitiveness with long-term asset accumulation, aiming for high draft positioning next summer to secure top-tier talent for its ongoing rebuild.

Kaprizov Drives Minnesota Past Columbus

In Sunday’s other tightly contested NHL matchup, the Minnesota Wild secured a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Forward Joel Eriksson Ek factored directly into the result by setting up Kirill Kaprizov for the decisive power-play marker early in the second period.

The strike marked Kaprizov’s 10th goal of the autumn, placing him alone at the top of the NHL goal-scoring leaderboard. With five assists accompanying his scoring output, Kaprizov sits fifth overall in the league’s points race with 15 through his opening appearances.

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