Following protests over living costs that left 2,397 people arrested in France, Donald Trump warned European nations to close their borders to avoid societal collapse.

Street Violence Grips French Cities as Arrests Near 2,400

Saturday’s demonstrations across France drew between 550,000 and 800,000 protesters, according to estimates from the CGT union. What began as opposition to high living costs quickly devolved into looting, vandalism, and direct clashes with law enforcement in cities including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. The capital’s streets resembled a combat zone, with the local deputy mayor, Lamia El Aaraje, stating that the city experienced an unprecedented level of violence.

Laurent Nuňez confirmed that 2,397 individuals were taken into police custody during the weekend operations. The clashes also resulted in 997 injuries among police officers, firefighters, and gendarmes, though official tallies did not immediately account for injuries among civilian demonstrators.

Political Reactions and Split Responsibilities

Emmanuel Macron condemned the actions of violent agitators, promising an uncompromising response to those who wreaked havoc while distinguishing them from peaceful marchers. Macron blamed the unrest on political actors attempting to hijack public debate six months ahead of the nation’s presidential elections. Meanwhile, Sébastien Lecornu urged political parties to choose a side, directing particular criticism at the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

Opposition leaders sharply criticized the government’s handling of the crisis. Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally argued that the state lacks the strength to protect its citizens. Bruno Retailleau called on Macron to declare a state of emergency. On the opposite political flank, LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon accused the administration of utilizing passive tactics followed by blind force to stoke fear.

Transatlantic Warnings on Immigration and Border Security

The unrest in France triggered sharp commentary from American political figures. Writing on Truth Social, Donald Trump asserted that immigration from outside Western cultures had shattered the country, telling European leaders to close their borders before it is too late. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance echoed these sentiments on the platform X, pointing to footage of a burning town hall in Limoges as a cautionary tale regarding failed assimilation policies and the importation of third-world migration.

Photo: ČT24

Similar concerns resonated elsewhere in Europe. Péter Magyar invoked the French riots to defend Budapest’s stringent stance on immigration, stating that the ongoing chaos underscores why strict border controls remain necessary. In Italy, parallel protests against economic pressures in Milan saw demonstrators clash with police near the city’s cathedral, prompting Giorgia Meloni to assert that public grievance does not grant immunity to arson and vandalism.

Metric / Event France Italy Albania Protest Focus High living costs, economic policy High living costs, economic policy Student and labor grievances Reported Arrests 2,397 (per official interior ministry data) Not specified in aggregate totals Multiple detentions amid five days of unrest Security Personnel Injured 997 (police, firefighters, gendarmes) Varies by urban center (Milan, Bologna, Rome) Multiple injured protecting state ministries Primary Flashpoints Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Limoges Milan (Duomo area), Bologna, Rome Tirana (Ministry of Education)

Broader European Discontent

The disturbances in France and Italy mirror wider social unrest spanning the continent. Protests over economic strain and policy direction have recently flared in Spain, Portugal, and Albania. In Tirana, demonstrations occurred for five days, with student groups hurling stones and petrol bombs toward the Ministry of Education while security forces deployed water cannons and tear gas.

Donald Trump Says Europe Wants Him to be “THE LEADER OF THE EUROPEAN NATIONS!!!”

As French authorities prepare to meet with business owners and local mayors to address property damage and insurance support, the political fallout from the weekend’s violence continues to reverberate across Western capitals ahead of upcoming electoral contests.