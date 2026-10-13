Trump immigration policies could deter foreign doctors, critics say

As the United States faces a worsening national physician shortage, critics warn that sweeping immigration policies implemented by the Trump administration may deter foreign-educated doctors from practicing in the country. Approximately one quarter of all U.S. physicians earned their medical degrees abroad, filling critical gaps in high-demand specialties and underserved rural and high-poverty communities.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Specialty Reliance: Foreign-educated physicians make up significant percentages of critical medical fields, including 41% of internal medicine physicians, 46% of endocrinologists, and 52% of geriatrics specialists.

Foreign-educated physicians make up significant percentages of critical medical fields, including 41% of internal medicine physicians, 46% of endocrinologists, and 52% of geriatrics specialists. Access Deficits: Federal data shows roughly 102 million Americans currently live in designated primary care health professional shortage areas, with federal agencies projecting a deficit of over 141,160 full-time physicians by 2038.

Federal data shows roughly 102 million Americans currently live in designated primary care health professional shortage areas, with federal agencies projecting a deficit of over 141,160 full-time physicians by 2038. Policy Friction: Fee hikes on H-1B temporary work visas, expanded background vetting, and travel restrictions have created widespread administrative uncertainty for hospitals attempting to recruit international clinical talent.

Visa Fee Increases and Vetting Shifts Disrupt Recruitment

The Trump administration enacted regulatory changes targeting the H-1B visa program, which healthcare employers use to hire non-citizen professionals with specialized knowledge. Last August, the administration introduced a rule raising the employer fee for hiring H-1B workers to $100,000, up from a previous range of $2,000 to $5,000. While a federal judge ruled in favor of 20 Democratic-led states challenging the fee in June, the administration subsequently advanced a proposal for a $103,265 fee on a subset of applicants.

Alongside financial barriers, the State Department broadened its online presence reviews for visa applicants to screen for potential national security risks, and the administration implemented travel bans affecting residents of 39 countries. In justifying the H-1B restrictions, President Donald Trump pointed to alleged abuses in technology sectors where foreign workers replaced native-born staff. However, healthcare institutions report that these broad administrative measures directly impact medical recruitment.

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Stateline reported that a November survey by the American Hospital Association found 64% of hospitals utilizing the H-1B program had paused, deferred, or limited recruitment because of the prospective $100,000 fee. Bradley Cunningham, a regulatory affairs and policy analyst at the Association of American Medical Colleges, noted that hospitals frequently lack the resources to navigate continuous legal and financial hurdles.

We can’t determine causality, but I can’t imagine that that is helping the situation any more when you’re talking about having to commit your family to come overseas to train at an institution and not having security or assurance that you can complete your training, Cunningham said.

🇺🇸What Trump's new immigration policies mean • FRANCE 24 English

Intersection of Immigration Policy and Physician Shortages

The tightening of immigration pathways directly intersects with a severe domestic healthcare deficit. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, foreign-educated doctors are slightly more likely than U.S.-trained counterparts to practice in areas lacking primary care providers. Physicians utilizing H-1B visas disproportionately serve high-poverty regions.

Dr. Tarun Ramesh, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and health policy researcher at Harvard Medical School, emphasized the institutional reliance on international medical graduates. We’ve created a system where we depend heavily on physicians trained abroad, and at the same time, we create immigration policies that make it harder for those physicians to enter, to train, to remain in the country, Ramesh said, describing the dynamic as a clear policy tension.

Medical Specialty Proportion of Foreign-Educated Physicians Geriatrics 52% Endocrinology 46% Internal Medicine 41%

Immigration attorney Andrew Wizner, who represents medical institutions hiring international graduates, explained that the combination of shifting rules and legal challenges conveys a clear deterrent message to prospective applicants.

State-Level Mitigation and Waiver Programs

To counteract national workforce deficits, approximately two dozen states across the political spectrum have enacted legislation this year to simplify medical licensing procedures for foreign-trained doctors. Georgia state Sen. Dr. Ben Watson, a Republican co-sponsor of state-level licensing reforms, pointed out that domestic medical school graduates cannot keep pace with population growth, particularly in rural sectors.

We did it in several different stages to assure quality, Watson said regarding the state legislative steps intended to encourage rural physician migration. States have similarly relied on the federal Conrad 30 Waiver Program established in 1994, which permits foreign medical graduates who trained in the U.S. on J-1 visas to bypass the requirement to return to their home countries for two years, provided they commit to practicing in designated underserved areas.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals requiring specialized intervention—such as endocrine disorders, geriatric evaluations, or internal medicine consultations—should verify appointment availability directly with local hospital networks or community health centers. If primary care access is limited in your region, consult local federally qualified health centers or state department of health directories to locate operating clinics and licensed practitioners.

Future Legal Challenges and Workforce Trajectory

As legal proceedings regarding visa fee structures continue in federal courts, foreign medical graduates evaluating training and employment in the United States face ongoing uncertainty. Legal experts say prospective applicants outside the country often struggle with the shifting regulation. With federal projections indicating a deficit of over 141,160 physicians by 2038, policymakers at both state and federal levels continue to debate the balance between national security vetting and the operational demands of the American healthcare system.