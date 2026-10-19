Carson Looney Wins Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Title

Carson Looney Wins Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Title

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Duke sophomore Carson Looney captured his third career collegiate tournament title and first as a Blue Devil, finishing at 10-under-par 206 to claim medalist honors at the 20th annual Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational on Sunday. Looney led the 14-team field with 16 birdies and two eagles on the par-72, 7,068-yard Lakeside Course, securing a one-stroke victory in Alpharetta.

Fantasy & Market Impact

  • Scoring Volatility: Looney’s tournament-leading 16 birdies and two eagles at this event underline his performance at the tournament.
  • Par-4 Efficiency: Averaging 3.63 strokes on par-4 holes at 11-under, Looney offers exceptional baseline stability in stroke-play projections.
  • Upcoming Fixtures: Duke transitions to its next event, keeping the roster on a rapid turnaround.

Lakeside Course Rounds Propel Looney to Victory

Looney opened play Friday with a 3-under 69 after pacing the Blue Devils in the opening round. He followed that performance Saturday with a 7-under 65, which marked the lowest score relative to par by a Blue Devil this season.

Entering the final round atop the leaderboard, Looney secured the victory despite closing out play. He responded immediately by sinking a birdie on the final hole to finish with an even-par 72, edging out Andrew Ferworn of Georgia Tech and Morgan Blythe of Georgia Southern by a single stroke. Ferworn and Blythe tied for second at 9-under 207.

Team Standings and Georgia Tech’s Narrow Victory

As a team, Duke finished seventh in the 14-team field at 5-under 859, posting rounds of 288, 284, and 287. Tournament host Georgia Tech secured the team title by a single stroke with a 16-under 848, closing out with a 5-under 283. Georgia Southern finished second at 15-under 849 after holding the 36-hole lead, while Southern California placed third at 850.

Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate: Georgia Tech wins by one; Duke's Looney is medalist
Photo: amateurgolf.com
Team / Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total
Georgia Tech (Team) 281 284 283 848 (-16)
Duke (Team) 288 284 287 859 (-5)
Carson Looney (Duke) 69 65 72 206 (-10)
Sam Mukherjee (Duke) 72 72 73 217 (+1)
Jonathan Weinberg (Duke) 75 73 70 218 (+2)

Looney’s victory continues a distinct recent trend for the program. His win marks the third consecutive year a Blue Devil has earned medalist honors at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, following Ethan Evans in 2024 at 9-under 207 and Bryan Kim in 2025 at 11-under 205. Looney captured two individual titles as a freshman at VCU during the 2025-26 season.

Roster Contributions

Behind Looney’s individual title, Sam Mukherjee finished tying for 21st at 1-over 217 following rounds of 72, 72, and 73. Freshman Jonathan Weinberg provided the Blue Devils’ lowest score on Sunday with a 2-under 70 that included five birdies and his first collegiate eagle, placing him in a tie for 27th at 2-over 218 alongside Bryan Kim. Ollie Mukherjee finished tied for 62nd at 8-over 224.

Carson Looney Wins Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Title
Photo: bvmsports.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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