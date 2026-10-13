Southeastern Louisiana’s Hudson Partin Ties for 13th After Round One

The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team sits in a tie for fourth place after the opening day of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Action on Monday was called late in the second round due to darkness, leaving the field to finish the remaining holes Tuesday morning.

RidgePointe Country Club Conditions and Monday Play

Southeastern Louisiana finished the opening day at five-over par, putting the Lions in a tie for fourth place alongside Murray State heading into the final stretch of the tournament. The second round is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 8 a.m., with the final 18 holes to follow immediately.

Tournament host Arkansas State built a commanding lead after Monday’s opening action. Arkansas State finished the day at 25-under par, holding an 18-stroke advantage over second-place Nicholls, which sat at seven-under par. Live scoring for the conclusion of the tournament is hosted by Arkansas State and remains accessible through the men’s golf schedule page on LionSports.net.

Battling in blue ⬆️Hudson Partin (-7) and Eliana Saga (-6) take command of the lead heading into the final round at the #NewOrleansJr ! pic.twitter.com/UgloJLwFnQ — https://x.com/AJGAGolf/status/1798832302279315566

Individual Standings for the Lions

Hudson Partin led the Southeastern Louisiana lineup through the opening rounds. The Denham Springs, La. native carded an opening-round four-under par 68, featuring six birdies over his first 18 holes. Partin finished Monday at one-under par overall, placing him in a tie for 13th in the individual standings.

The rest of the Lions’ starting five consisted of David Marsh at two-over par (tied for 28th), Colby Sullivan at three-over par (tied for 36th), Landen East at four-over par (tied for 42nd), and Hayden Webber at 11-over par (tied for 72nd). The players who led the field after the first round were Marsh, Sullivan, East, and Webber.

Gavin Ingram competed as an individual for Southeastern Louisiana. Ingram bounced back from an opening-round eight-over par 80 by shooting two-over par with three holes remaining in his second round, putting him at 10-over par and tied for 66th overall.

Atop the Individual Leaderboard

Arkansas State players dominated the top of the individual leaderboard on Monday. Jake Lile of Arkansas State claimed the top spot at 11-under par, holding a two-stroke lead over teammate Milan Reed as the tournament enters Tuesday’s concluding rounds.