How Cricket Rule Changes Increased Death-Overs Swing and Slowed Scoring

Following a decisive rule change in international limited-overs cricket, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have all recorded slower scoring rates during death overs.

Death Over Run-Rates Slow Across Multiple Nations

The statistical shift following the regulation change is stark. Every major cricket nation—including Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan—has posted a slower run-rate during the death overs since the adjustment took effect. Among these sides, the West Indies have suffered the most severe decline, with their death run-rate dropping by a sharp 2.39 runs per over.

Player / Team Metric Shift Previous Stat Updated Stat West Indies (Team) Death run-rate drop — -2.39 RPO Alzarri Joseph Swing & Bowling Average Avg: 24.1 Avg: 17.4 (+84% swing) Jofra Archer Late-innings movement — 0.97 degrees (+37%)

Individual Bowlers Capitalize on Increased Swing

While batting lineups struggle to maintain momentum, specific fast bowlers have turned the regulatory shift into a distinct career advantage. West Indian quick Alzarri Joseph and South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi have both benefited from massive jumps in the amount of swing they can extract at the death.

Joseph’s average amount of swing has increased by 84%, driving his bowling average down from 24.1 to 17.4. Ngidi has enjoyed an even sharper dividends-return, recording a 63.3% increase in swing that pulled his bowling average down to 13 and slashed his economy rate from 9.34 to six.

Other international quicks have seen similar upward ticks in movement with varying degrees of success. New Zealand’s Nathan Smith, Pakistan’s Naseem Shah, and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman have all recorded altered movement profiles.

Upcoming Matchups Highlight Elite Swing Operators

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s captain in the ongoing tri-series, remains one of the world’s premier practitioners of late-innings swing. Afridi averages 1.3 degrees of swing since the rule change, though he was already finding 1.2 degrees prior to the modification.

The upcoming fixture featuring Shaheen and Naseem in tandem against England presents a fascinating tactical examination. On the English side, Jofra Archer stands out as the primary bowler finding late movement, registering an average degree of 0.97—marking a 37% increase in his personal movement metrics.

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