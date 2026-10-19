Meg Edmonds campaigns after newborn daughter dies of HSV

Meg Edmonds Mourns Daughter Magnolia Lost to Neonatal Herpes Simplex Virus

Meg Edmonds, a 22-year-old mother from Rugeley in Staffordshire, is sharing her family’s tragedy after her newborn daughter, Magnolia, died at just 10 days old in February following a contraction of the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Edmonds is now campaigning alongside the infant health charity the Lullaby Trust to warn other parents about the severe risks that cold sores pose to newborn babies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Immune Vulnerability: Newborn infants lack mature immune systems, meaning common pathogens like HSV can rapidly progress from a localized skin infection to a systemic, life-threatening condition.

Newborn infants lack mature immune systems, meaning common pathogens like HSV can rapidly progress from a localized skin infection to a systemic, life-threatening condition. Mechanism of Transmission: The virus is typically spread through direct contact, such as kissing or touching an infant with active viral shedding, even when symptoms appear minor or are initially misdiagnosed.

The virus is typically spread through direct contact, such as kissing or touching an infant with active viral shedding, even when symptoms appear minor or are initially misdiagnosed. Prevention Protocol: Public health guidance emphasizes strict hand hygiene and strict avoidance of kissing newborns if anyone exhibits symptoms of a cold sore or viral illness.

The Birth of Magnolia and the Unrecognized Symptoms

Magnolia was born healthy following a straightforward water birth, arriving nearly two weeks overdue like her big sister. Around the time of delivery, Edmonds noticed a sore on her lip. Having never experienced a cold sore previously, she consulted healthcare professionals who reassured her that the lesion was nothing to worry about, suggesting it might be related to dehydration or postpartum hormones. They just thought that I might need to drink more or that it might just have been hormonal from giving birth only the day prior, so I thought nothing of it, she noted.

Edmonds stated that she never kissed her newborn daughter and maintained rigorous hand hygiene due to winter infection concerns. However, she was entirely unaware that an oral HSV lesion could transmit a fatal infection to a baby. But I’d never ever seen anything about cold sores, HSV, neonatal herpes, nothing, and it’s only since that I’ve found so much out that I just wish I’d known before, Edmonds said, adding: But I never knew that if that passed to her it could kill her. Edmonds expressed the heavy emotional burden she carries, noting that while the guilt is horrific, she takes solace in knowing she acted with the information she had at the time.

The Lullaby Trust Campaign and THANKS Advice

In response to the tragedy, Edmonds joined an infection prevention campaign organized by the Lullaby Trust. Jenny Ward, chief executive of the charity, highlighted the social pressures parents frequently experience when trying to protect their infants from well-meaning visitors. Ward noted that parents often feel awkward, embarrassed, or guilty about asking individuals to wash their hands, maintain distance, or refrain from kissing a baby during illness.

To combat this hesitation, the Lullaby Trust promotes the “THANKS” framework—an acronym standing for “think hands and no kisses.” The initiative urges caregivers to wash their hands thoroughly before touching an infant and strictly avoid kissing babies when feeling unwell. The organization stresses that protecting an infant from potential viral exposure requires no justification, with Ward stating: Protecting your baby from infection is never something you need to justify. She added that the advice was designed to help families reduce the risk of infection by instructing people to wash their hands before touching a baby.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Adults and caregivers experiencing active oral herpes lesions—commonly known as cold sores—must completely avoid kissing newborn infants. Because neonatal HSV can present subtly, parents must seek immediate medical evaluation if a newborn exhibits signs of illness.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Living With the Permanent Aftermath

Edmonds continues to live with the daily reminders of her loss, noting that subsequent cold sore outbreaks serve as painful physical and emotional triggers. By sharing her experience publicly, she hopes to bridge the information gap surrounding neonatal herpes, ensuring other families recognize the hidden dangers of the herpes simplex virus before tragedy strikes.

References

BBC News

The Lullaby Trust