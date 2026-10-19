Christie’s Hong Kong Watch Auctions Feature Patek Philippe Timepieces

Christie’s is marking its 40th anniversary in Asia this November with two major watch auctions in Hong Kong featuring over 300 timepieces, led by two rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon watches from the single-owner Kronos: Titans of Time collection, which carry a combined seasonal low estimate exceeding HKD 330 million ($42 million).

The Iconic 40 Evening Sale Anchors the Anniversary

The upcoming events will unfold during Hong Kong Luxury Week at the end of November. The schedule opens on November 25 with the Iconic 40 Watches Evening Sale. This primary session features a white gold Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon carrying a high estimate of HKD 43 million ($5.3 million). This particular grand complication boasts an 18-karat white gold double dial and packs 12 complications, including a perpetual calendar, a tourbillon, and sky chart phases.

This white gold Ref. 6002G appears alongside its predecessor, the rose-gold Ref. 5002R, marking the first time both landmark grand complications have appeared together at auction. The Ref. 5002R stands as one of only 25 examples produced. Both pieces belong to the Kronos: Titans of Time collection, which comprises 23 extraordinary timepieces with a combined low estimate exceeding HKD 100 million. Following a successful debut during Christie’s Spring Luxury Week in May 2026, the remaining 18 masterpieces from this single-owner assemblage head to the block this November.

Independent Masterpieces and Gem-Set Rarities

The auctions expand far beyond traditional complications into independent watchmaking and high jewellery. A rare F.P. Journe creation featuring a ruby hardstone dial and a platinum limited-edition tourbillon equipped with deadbeat seconds and a power reserve, commands an estimated range between HKD 16 million and HKD 32 million ($2 million to $4 million). This Tourbillon Souverain with a Ruby Dial is one of only 20 platinum examples ever produced, noting that its hardstone face ensures no two items are identical.

Photo: luxury.it

Additional highlights across the two-day schedule include a second Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon in 18-karat pink gold slated for the November 26 Important Watches sale. This pink gold variant features 12 complications encompassing moon age and angular motion, with an estimated yield between HKD 8 million and HKD 16 million ($1 million to $2 million). Patek Philippe also contributes a white gold Celestial Ref. 6104/12G-010 with a ruby-set bezel, an emerald-set World Time Ref. 5130P/13P-010 appearing at auction for only the second time in a decade, and a platinum perpetual calendar chronograph set with 80 baguette-cut emeralds.

Cartier Clocks and Multi-House Lineups

The broader catalog encompasses creations from Cartier, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille. The offerings feature a jewelled Cartier Mystery Clock adorned with a panther composed of emeralds, blue sapphires, chalcedony, grey diamonds, and brilliant-cut diamonds, carrying a high estimate of HKD 12 million ($1.5 million). Three Cartier Crash watches alongside rare Tanks—including a Tank Normale with a lapis lazuli dial and a Tank Américaine set with a buff-top sapphire bezel—round out the jewelled selections.

Photo: press.christies.com

These sales cap off an autumn auction circuit for the house that began in London on October 14, where twentieth and twenty-first-century evening sales brought in £218,603,400. Geneva follows on November 10 with the sale of the Bulgari Pink diamond before the watches arrive in Hong Kong. The combined low estimate of over HKD 330 million represents the highest-ever seasonal total estimate for the watches category in Asia.