Google rolls out Gmail Live, Docs Live and Keep Live

Google has rolled out three conversational voice modes across its productivity applications—Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live—to let users search inboxes, draft documents, and organize unstructured notes using natural language.

Deploying Gemini Audio Models Across Mobile Apps

Google officially launched the deployment of three conversational modes on September 3, 2026, bringing Gemini Audio capabilities directly into mobile applications. Initially previewed at the Google I/O conference in May 2026 before entering testing phases on Android and iOS, the features arrived for users of Google AI subscription tiers. As oia.fr reported, the initial rollout is restricted to the English language, with no official timeline announced for French or other localized deployments. Google poursuit l’intégration de l’intelligence artificielle générative au sein de son écosystème de productivité avec le lancement de Gmail Live, Docs Live et Keep Live.

How Gmail Live Replaces Keyword Searches with Voice Queries

Gmail Live introduces a conversational interface at the top of the mobile application designed to bypass traditional keyword filtering. Users can pose questions aloud, such as checking a flight’s boarding gate or retrieving a specific itinerary detail buried inside an old email thread. Begeek.fr noted that the system scans the inbox to return a summarized oral answer while displaying transcriptions and direct links to the source emails on screen. Users can execute follow-up queries without restarting the search context, and transcriptions remain manageable within the Workspace history, though the voice cannot currently be customized.

Google launches Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live voice features.Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live let you search your inbox, draft documents, and capture notes just by talking. pic.twitter.com/hjSZsYHwg1 — https://x.com/PopBase/status/2099015312989733299

Structuring Documents and Voice Memos with Docs Live and Keep Live

Docs Live extends conversational generation to text editing by allowing users to dictate document requirements orally. As detailed by oia.fr, the assistant can pull data from Gmail, Google Drive, Google Chat, and the web—provided the user grants permission—to construct a structured draft. Users can then modify the tone or request structural changes dynamically using voice instructions. Meanwhile, Keep Live handles unstructured voice dictation, transforming raw thoughts into organized lists and actionable notes. Begeek.fr illustrated this with an example where a user describes a weekend project to paint a child’s bedroom, prompting Keep Live to generate an itemized shopping list and a step-by-step task breakdown automatically.

Photo: begeek.fr

Subscription Tiers and Enterprise Availability

Access to these conversational tools depends directly on Google’s paid subscription structure. Gmail Live and Keep Live are available to subscribers of Google AI Plus, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra tiers. Docs Live requires a higher subscription entry point, restricting initial availability strictly to Google AI Pro and Ultra users, as reported by s2pmag.ch. Begeek.fr added that Google plans to extend these capabilities to enterprise clients using Google Workspace soon, though precise geographic rollouts and regional language support parameters remain subject to ongoing adjustments.