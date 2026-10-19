Tyler Reddick wins at Phoenix Raceway

Reddick Breaks Through as Rivals Count the Cost

For race winner Tyler Reddick, the triumph at Phoenix felt like checking a box after wanting to be a lot better. That’s way too long, Reddick said, reflecting on the team’s journey back to Victory Lane. He detailed a chaotic race-winning restart where an imperfect launch somehow worked in his favor. I didn’t have a good launch. There was a hole. I was able to get through it. I thought Chase Briscoe was going to be able to cover the move into three. I got him loose. We checked out. He added, I think (crew chief) Billy (Scott) had a really good idea what we needed to do (on the restart), going off what our balance was.

At the very end I started closing in. Chase Elliott expressed pride in the No. 9 Chevrolet team for putting together a solid day.

The Fine Margins of Strategy and Misfortune

Joey Logano dominated chunks of the race, winning two stages and leading a horde of laps before a pit road hiccup derailed his afternoon. The good part is that we were fast and led a bunch of laps and won two stages.

I wish I would have recognized that a tire was going down sooner, but I just thought it was rubber build up or something, and at that point, there was nothing we could do, Dillon stated.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Similarly, Austin Hill noted that when they got a good car, like the second half of the race today, to finish well. Austin Hill finished 24th, stating, Our Chevrolet was decent in the first two stages and we were consistently a top-20, 21st-place car. He added, We still recovered for a top-20 and a decent finish to look forward to Talladega (Superspeedway). Daniel Suarez finished seventh, stating, We had a little bit of everything today, good and bad pit stops, and some challenges we had to overcome. He also remarked, We’re more optimistic than we were coming in, so I kind of thought if we can be 60 out, we’ll probably be in decent shape and I think we’re 40-something out, so, overall, it was a solid day. At the rear of the field, Kyle Larson salvaged what he could from a 34th-place run, bluntly admitting that his No. 5 Chevrolet wasn’t going to quit today despite lacking the speed required to run up front.