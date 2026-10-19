Tenet Fintech Group Updates Presentation and Marketing Agreement

Toronto-based Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) announced a corporate presentation update and a three-month digital marketing agreement with The Market Link on October 18, 2026, as the company prepares to launch the first commercial version of its economic intelligence product offering. Additional trading tickers for Tenet include OTCID: PKKFF and FSE: P0T, while the company operates as an innovative provider of analytical services and the owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub platform.

The Bottom Line

Capital Deployment: Tenet paid digital investor relations agency The Market Link $60,000 CAD in cash for a three-month campaign running from October through December 2026.

Tenet paid digital investor relations agency $60,000 CAD in cash for a three-month campaign running from October through December 2026. Equity Protection: The contract explicitly excludes stock options or any other company securities as form of payment.

The contract explicitly excludes stock options or any other company securities as form of payment. Product Timeline: The outreach coincides with preparations to deploy the first commercial release of the company’s economic intelligence product line.

Corporate Presentation Overhaul and Data-Driven Positioning

The revised corporate presentation is designed to give shareholders a clearer view of the firm’s data-centric business model. The updated slides reflect recent operational changes across the organization. Investors can access the document directly through the Tenet Investor Resources portal.

Management intends for the refreshed materials to clarify how subsidiaries utilize information harvested through the Cubeler Business Hub. The platform functions as a global environment where artificial intelligence and data analytics generate business opportunities and facilitate business-to-business transactions among members.

Digital Investor Outreach and Marketing Terms

To support visibility ahead of its software rollout, Tenet retained The Market Link to execute an investor awareness campaign. The digital agency specializes in connecting publicly traded corporations with retail investors globally via data-driven marketing solutions, as detailed on The Market Link Official Site. Through its network of premier investor platforms, the agency assists companies in increasing their visibility, reinforcing investor engagement, and reaching target audiences across diverse digital channels.

The agreement spans the final quarter of the year, concluding in late December 2026. Deliverables include short-form video content and editorial pieces distributed across the agency’s digital channels. Compensation is strictly limited to the $60,000 CAD cash fee, with no equity dilution introduced through stock options or share issuances.

Contract Parameter Details Service Provider The Market Link Cash Compensation $60,000 CAD Equity Issued None (Zero options or securities)

Corporate Structure and Regulatory Disclosures

Company operations and corporate background are outlined on the Tenet Fintech Corporate Portal.

The company’s forward-looking statements note under Canadian securities law that operational projections and future investments involving or in the company, as well as statements based on management’s evaluation, assumptions, and publicly accessible information, remain subject to prevailing economic uncertainties and standard risk factors. The company cautions that its plans and assumptions may not materialize, and current economic conditions make those assumptions subject to greater uncertainty. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulators have verified the adequacy or accuracy of the announcement details.

Investor Relations Contacts and Social Media

For further information regarding Tenet Fintech Group Inc., inquiries can be directed to Chief Operating Officer Mayco Quiroz at 514-340-7775, extension 510, or via email at [email protected]. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to CHF Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Cathy Hume at 416-868-1079, extension 251, or via email at [email protected]. The company maintains official social media channels, including X at @Tenet_Fintech, Facebook at @Tenet, LinkedIn as Tenet, and YouTube as Tenet Fintech.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.