Delhi Proposes New E-Rickshaw Rules: 4-Passenger Limit and Strict Safety Draft

The Delhi government has introduced a new safety draft for e-rickshaws that strictly caps passenger capacity at four, bans standing riders, and outlaws passengers occupying the driver’s seat. Released to curb rising urban transit accidents, the regulations target informal last-mile vehicles across the capital’s metro stations and neighborhoods.

Four passengers are already squeezed into an e-rickshaw. Yet the driver keeps calling for more. One passenger shifts to make space; another ends up beside the driver. It is a familiar scene on Delhi’s short, inexpensive last-mile journeys. But those routines face a hard stop under the administration’s new draft e-rickshaw scheme.

As NDTV noted, traffic authorities logged 10,499 infractions concerning an extra occupant in the driver’s seat spanning January 1 to September 15 of last year, contrasted with 4,503 total instances throughout 2024. Between January 1 and September 15, 2025, e-rickshaws were involved in 108 road accidents in the city, leaving 24 people dead and 100 injured, according to traffic police figures.

The draft reiterates passenger limits from Delhi’s 2014 scheme, which already barred overcrowding and passengers sharing the driver’s seat. The new proposals seek to strengthen compliance through fresh certification, inspections, and tougher action against unsafe vehicles. BozokMedia noted that the administration aims to formalize an informal sector that serves as the backbone of transit between Delhi Metro stations, local markets, and residential neighborhoods.

Capacity Limits, Cargo Restrictions, and Distractions

Under the proposed rules, e-rickshaws must maintain a maximum speed of 25 kmph and a motor power of up to 2,000 watts. Passengers cannot occupy the driver’s seat or travel standing, and luggage is capped at 40 kg. Operators are prohibited from driving under the influence of substances like alcohol or drugs, and they cannot transport explosives, flammable items, or hazardous chemicals.

The draft also addresses cabin noise. Drivers cannot play music or other audio during duty hours if it causes disturbance or distraction. Unlike a total prohibition on music, the 2014 regulatory framework enacted by Delhi merely forbade operators from utilizing any audio equipment while on duty.

Metric / Rule Proposed Draft Standard Maximum Passengers 4 (excluding the driver) Luggage Limit 40 kg maximum Speed & Motor Power 25 kmph / Up to 2,000 watts 2025 Accident Toll (Jan 1 – Sep 15) 108 accidents, 24 dead, 100 injured 2025 Driver-Seat Violations (Jan 1 – Sep 15) 10,499 recorded cases

Mandatory Compliance Certificates and Vehicle Impounding

Each e-rickshaw operator must secure a digitally generated E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC), which remains active for two years and is bound to a single vehicle alongside one licensed driver holding a PSV badge. Fitness, insurance, and battery compliance will be checked during this process. Already registered vehicles will get 90 days after notification to obtain an ECC.

Vehicles operating without an ECC after the deadline face impounding, and disposal proceedings may begin if an owner fails to obtain the certificate within 15 days. For unregistered vehicles, the proposal demands immediate impounding, no release, and crushing and auctioning of the vehicle, with leased batteries withheld from return.

An e-rickshaw with a bull bar, frontal crash guard, or unsafe battery will be impounded until fixed. Registered vehicles must carry High Security Registration Plates and a yellow reflective strip at the rear, with the owner’s name, address, and phone number painted on the left side.

Fleet Caps and Women Safety Protocols

The scheme proposes a cap of 2.5 lakh e-rickshaws after the compliance window closes. Ownership limits are set at five vehicles for individuals and 100 for eligible entities, with any entity reaching 25 vehicles required to hold an aggregator licence.

Drivers must help senior citizens and persons with disabilities get in and out, and they are strictly prohibited from misbehaving with passengers. Should any situation arise involving indecent acts, sexual harassment, or eve-teasing directed at a female passenger, the operator is required to notify law enforcement instantly and transport the victim directly to the closest police station, police outpost, or PCR vehicle.

The Transport Department has given the public and stakeholders 30 days from the publication of the draft to submit suggestions and objections. The rules will take effect only after the scheme is notified in the Official Gazette.