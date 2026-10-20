Oil Prices Seesaw Amid Middle East Tensions and Weak Economic Data

Energy markets saw sharp volatility on Tuesday as traders balanced ongoing Middle East turmoil against weaker-than-expected domestic economic data, with U.S. crude falling 2% to close at less than $102 a barrel, NBC News reported.

The Strait of Hormuz Transport Cost Shock and Market Realities

U.S. crude prices settled down 2% at under $102 a barrel after an earlier 5% jump, while international Brent crude swung between $105 and $112 a barrel.

Transport costs through the Strait of Hormuz quadrupled since September due to insurance and crew safety risk premiums stemming from at least 18 vessel attacks over two weeks, according to ship-tracking group Kpler.

Softer U.S. housing data and a 7% plunge in pending home sales drove oil prices lower as investors feared an economic slowdown.

Tanker Pressures and the Strait of Hormuz Premium

The cost of chartering large oil tankers through the critical Strait of Hormuz has quadrupled since September, according to a Monday report from the ship-tracking group Kpler cited by NBC News. That surge reflects a heavy risk premium covering crew safety measures and insurance expenses after at least 18 vessels faced attacks in the corridor over a two-week period.

Energy Markets Retreat as Home Construction Permits Fall

Energy markets briefly retreated midday Tuesday following unconfirmed online rumors of active deescalation negotiations between the United States and Iran. However, an unnamed Arab diplomat later informed Bloomberg News that the rumors were entirely incorrect, while a top Iranian official confirmed Tehran was proposing nothing new to Washington or its intermediaries.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Adding downward pressure on commodities, fresh housing data revealed that permits for future home construction fell to a nearly four-year low. U.S. pending home sales dropped 7%, reinforcing trader anxiety regarding consumer demand and a broader economic slowdown. Citi analysts noted in a Tuesday commentary that the housing sector contraction is poised to deepen as 30-year mortgage rates reach 7.5%.

Gas Prices Concern Voters Before Congressional Midterms

High energy costs have emerged as a central issue for voters ahead of the congressional midterms. An NBC News poll indicated that 67% of U.S. adults view gas prices as a very serious or somewhat serious problem, with a majority reporting altered spending habits due to prevailing economic conditions.

Crude Benchmark / Fuel Metric Price Range / Level Market Context U.S. Crude (WTI) Under $102 / barrel Closed down 2% after an intraday 5% jump International Brent Crude $105 to $112 / barrel Swung widely amid Middle East tensions U.S. National Gasoline Average $4.28 / gallon Trending lower toward a potential one-month low

U.S. gasoline prices opened the week lower at $4.28 a gallon.

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