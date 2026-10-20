On October 16, 2026, musicians Rachel Podger and Lucie Horsch released their new album Duologues via Channel Classics, exploring works by Georg Philipp Telemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach using violin and recorder. Aaron Christopher Hoffmann reported on the release, examining how the unusual instrumental combination transforms familiar compositions.

The Album Release Essentials

Rachel Podger and Lucie Horsch released Duologues on October 16, 2026, through Channel Classics.

The album features violin and recorder interpretations of music by Georg Philipp Telemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.

Aaron Christopher Hoffmann featured the release, highlighting how Bach’s two-part inventions gain a unique character through the unconventional pairing.

Instrumental Dialogue in Bach and Telemann Repertoire

The core of Duologues centers on the dynamic created when two distinct instruments converse rather than merely accompany one another. Aaron Christopher Hoffmann explored this dialogue, noting how the combination of Podger’s violin and Horsch’s recorder sheds fresh light on established repertoire.

Particularly striking within this tracklist are the fresh arrangements of Johann Sebastian Bach’s two-part inventions.

BACH // '15 Sinfonias: No. 10 in G Major, BWV 796' by Rachel Podger, Lucie Horsch & Jane Rogers

Expanding the Baroque Palette Through Outhere Music

Beyond the core performances by Podger and Horsch, the broader recording project involves additional collaborators to flesh out the continuo and string textures. Jane Rogers and Alex Rolton join the ensemble on the wider release, ensuring that the dialogue between high melodic voices retains proper harmonic grounding across the featured works by the elder Bach, his son Carl Philipp Emanuel, and their contemporary Telemann.

Release Detail Data Point Release Date October 16, 2026 Primary Label Channel Classics (Outhere Music) Featured Artists Rachel Podger, Lucie Horsch, Jane Rogers, Alex Rolton Featured Composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann

Detailed track configurations and physical or digital ordering options remain available directly through Outhere Music’s official album portal. Aaron Christopher Hoffmann’s reporting serves to introduce these specific rearrangements to listeners, mapping out how familiar eighteenth-century motifs take on unexpected timbral colors when performed across contrasting historical instrument families.