Viva la Vida Festival and Parade returns to Austin on October 24, 2026

Austin’s largest and longest-running Día de los Muertos celebration returns for its 43rd year on October 24, 2026, bringing grand processions, traditional foods, and community altars to downtown streets from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual Viva La Vida Festival and Parade centers on the traditional Mexican holiday observed from October 31 through November 2. Rather than focusing on grief, the holiday serves as a joyful reunion where living family members honor, remember, and welcome the spirits of their departed loved ones.

Procession Leads to Live Community Altar Assembly

Festivities kick off at noon with a grand procession along Historic 6th Street before arriving at the main festival grounds centered at 4th Street and Congress Avenue. The parade features marching groups, costumed performers, traditional dancers, decorated floats, and live music.

This year’s procession introduces special artist-commissioned ofrenda components carried throughout the route. Organizers assemble these pieces live on the festival stage to build a community altar honoring lost loved ones.

Photo: austintexas.org

Event Detail Schedule / Location Date Saturday, October 24, 2026 Festival Hours 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Grand Procession 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (Historic 6th Street to 4th & Congress) Admission Free and open to all ages

Low-Rider Show and Art Workshops Highlight Festival Grounds

Beyond the parade, the event highlights local automotive artistry with a low-rider car show along Congress Avenue featuring customized hydraulics and intricate paintwork alongside custom bikes.

Visitors can head to the Education Pavilion for hands-on art workshops, craft demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, or browse for handmade crafts, jewelry, and art from local vendors and artisans. Traditional street foods are available throughout the downtown grounds.