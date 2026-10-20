FAA Approves Boeing 737 Max 10 for Commercial Passenger Service

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the Boeing 737 Max 10 for commercial passenger service on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. This decision clears the final regulatory hurdle for the manufacturer’s largest narrowbody jet after years of technical delays and rigorous safety reviews following historical crashes.

Boeing secured an amended type certificate and an updated Production Limitation Record from the Federal Aviation Administration, marking a pivotal turning point for the aerospace giant. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the long-awaited decision during a visit to Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Everett, Washington.

.@Reuters first reported details of today's planned MAX 10 certification https://t.co/ozbiU7kIuV — https://x.com/davidshepardson/status/2112629132689551662

After extensive safety reviews – including thousands of hours of test flights – the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale. Sean Duffy, Transportation Secretary

Duffy hailed the milestone as a major win for American manufacturing and the country’s status as a global aviation powerhouse. Federal regulators required Boeing to incorporate essential safety improvements into the aircraft, including an enhanced angle-of-attack sensor designed to prevent the data errors that contributed to previous industry tragedies.

Completing the Narrowbody Family After Years of Regulatory Delay

Unveiled at the Paris Air Show in 2017 to challenge competitor Airbus, the Max 10 stretches 143 feet and 8 inches long, making it the largest 737 variant ever built. The aircraft accommodates up to 230 passengers in a maximum-density seating configuration, while a typical two-class layout holds 185 to 210 travelers.

INBOX: US FAA certifies Boeing 737-10, largest member of 737 MAX familyDeliveries to begin in the "coming months." pic.twitter.com/6pyiEbbZnm — https://x.com/ByERussell/status/2112630712910156262

Technical hurdles, rigorous scrutiny following the 2018 and 2019 Max 8 accidents, and complex certification standards pushed the timeline well past initial projections. Boeing had originally anticipated making its first delivery in 2023. With certification secured alongside the smaller Max 7 variant’s approval in August, the entire four-model Max lineup is now fully certified.

The aircraft features a maximum range of approximately 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 kilometers). Boeing positions the narrowbody as a high-capacity option delivering a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions compared to the older aircraft it replaces.

.@SecDuffy will be talking on @CNBC about 737 MAX 10 certification https://t.co/U71mtfeVAp — https://x.com/davidshepardson/status/2112644426111619285

Manufacturing Adjustments and Production Realities at Everett

To accommodate the physical dimensions of the longest variant, Boeing relies on its facility in Everett, Washington, alongside its traditional production line in Renton. Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, emphasized the operational significance of the clearance.

Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation. Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes

The extended fuselage required engineers to design a unique semi-levered main landing gear. This mechanism extends by about 9.5 inches during takeoff rotation to provide tail clearance before shortening as it retracts into existing wheel wells. Kelly Ortberg noted that while Renton assembly lines must stagger the Max 10 between smaller variants, the larger Everett plant can accommodate the aircraft nose-to-tail as output scales up.

Photo: FL360aero

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford noted that the agency will continue holding Boeing to strict standards as production ramps up. The regulatory clearance follows a testing program that generated tens of thousands of pages of documentation, encompassing more than 2,000 flight-test hours and approximately 1,000 hours of ground testing.

Airline Backlogs and Fleet Strategies Across Major Carriers

The aircraft accounts for more than 30 percent of Boeing’s total 737 Max backlog. More than 30 customers worldwide have placed orders for 1,555 Max 10 units. Major carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Ryanair hold substantial commitments, while Alaska Airlines expanded its footprint in January by ordering 105 Max 10s with options for 35 additional jets.

Certified: 🔟The 737-10 has received FAA certification, marking a major milestone for Boeing and the development team that brought the final member of the 737 MAX family to this point.✈️Strong fuel efficiency for denser markets✈️Greater flexibility for airlines serving… pic.twitter.com/PAru4XFYcF — https://x.com/BoeingAirplanes/status/2112637779364458902

Canadian carrier WestJet is expected to take the first customer delivery, supported by asset managers like Aviation Capital Group, which has 63 of the jets on order. Thomas Baker, chief executive officer and president of Aviation Capital Group, stated that the firm’s early commitment reflected long-term demand for an aircraft combining family commonality with higher capacity. Alaska Airlines plans to feature its new Aurora lie-flat suites on at least 25 of its incoming Max 10 fleet for transcontinental routes. Boeing anticipates beginning customer deliveries in 2027.

Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci emphasized that the aircraft forms an essential component of the airline’s long-term fleet strategy. With the certification milestone achieved, the global aviation industry moves into a new phase of competition within the high-capacity single-aisle market.