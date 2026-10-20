Reza Rahadian Supports Student Protests, Warns Against Provocation

Actor Reza Rahadian expressed support for student protesters gathered at Tugu Tani, Jakarta Pusat, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, marking two years of the Prabowo-Gibran administration. According to CNN Indonesia, the star urged demonstrators to avoid provocation while championing the energy of youth activism.

Students and Civil Society Rally for Policy Reforms

The Event: Students and civil society coalitions rallied at Tugu Tani on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to mark two years of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration.

Students and civil society coalitions rallied at Tugu Tani on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to mark two years of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration. The Endorsement: Actor Reza Rahadian voiced support for the demonstrators, praising their resilience while urging them to remain peaceful and avoid bad actors.

Actor Reza Rahadian voiced support for the demonstrators, praising their resilience while urging them to remain peaceful and avoid bad actors. The Demands: Protestors outlined core grievances including national disaster status for forest fires, economic policy reforms, and improvements to public education and healthcare services.

Reza Rahadian Addresses Tugu Tani Protesters on Prabowo-Gibran Administration Milestone

As student alliances and civil society groups packed the Tugu Tani area in Jakarta Pusat on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, actor Reza Rahadian stepped forward to offer encouragement. The demonstrations coincided with the two-year milestone of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka holding office, drawing crowds demanding governmental and structural changes.

CNN Indonesia reported that Rahadian praised the energy of younger generations. The actor, recognized for his role in Laut Bercerita, noted that youth-led movements provide hope for national improvement. Saya tahu pasti lelah, tapi kembali lagi saya selalu mengatakan bahwa adanya teman-teman muda yang terus memperjuangkan dan menyuarakan sesuatu itu adalah harapan tersendiri, Rahadian remarked to journalists in Central Jakarta, acknowledging the physical toll of sustained activism.

Photo: Kompas.com

Complementing this coverage, Kompas.com noted that the actor drew a parallel between the endurance required for filmmaking and the perseverance needed in social advocacy. Rahadian observed that artistic works function as vehicles for memory and struggle, mirroring the tenacity displayed by students.

Weighing Personal Obligations Against Solidarity With the Streets

When questioned by reporters on whether he intended to march alongside the crowds at Tugu Tani, Rahadian expressed his personal inclination. He admitted a strong desire to join the physical ranks of the demonstration.

I guess, of course. Saya sangat-sangat berharap untuk bisa bersama-sama, Rahadian stated, as cited by CNN Indonesia. However, professional realities intervened. The actor explained that unavoidable work commitments and responsibilities kept him from the front lines, leaving him to offer moral backing instead. Tapi tentu ada tanggung jawab yang lain yang juga tidak bisa ditinggalkan, gitu ya. Tapi doa dari hati yang paling dalam beserta kawan-kawan semua di sana, ya, he added.

Reza Rahadian Titip Pesan Ini untuk Massa Aksi Mahasiswa Hari Ini

IDN Times confirmed that Rahadian delivered these remarks during a press screening event for the film Laut Bercerita on the exact same Tuesday. Despite his physical absence from the rally, his messaging centered on discipline, safety, and the preservation of peaceful protest standards.

Security Warnings and Core Demands Shaping the October 20 Mobilization

Beyond offering encouragement, Rahadian issued warnings regarding the vulnerability of large-scale demonstrations to outside disruption. He insisted that protesters maintain control over their environment to protect the integrity of their cause.

Photo: Medcom.id

Hati-hati. Jaga situasi untuk bisa tetap kondusif, Rahadian cautioned, emphasizing that the true power of any protest relies on the personal conduct of its participants. He urged attendees to stay vigilant against outside instigators: Jangan sampai terprovokasi, terutama oleh orang-orang tertentu yang tidak bertanggung jawab. Jadi, menjaga situasi untuk bisa tetap berjalan dengan damai, kondusif, dan sakral.

Demonstration Detail Reported Information Date of Action Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Primary Location Tugu Tani, Jakarta Pusat (with parallel actions in several cities in Indonesia) Key Milestone Two-year anniversary of the Prabowo-Gibran administration Prominent Supporter Actor Reza Rahadian (via press interviews in Jakarta)

The urgency behind the October 20 demonstrations stems from a list of grievances compiled by student groups, including BEM UI. Central demands include calls for the government to officially designate ongoing forest and land fires (karhutla) as a national disaster. The coalition also pressed for tightened economic policy management, reinforced freedom of speech protections, a crackdown on corruption, collusion, and nepotism (KKN), and improvements to public education, healthcare services, and public welfare.