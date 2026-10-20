GTA 6 Hits 6.45 Million Pre-Orders, Sensor Tower Reports

Grand Theft Auto 6 has crossed 6.45 million digital pre-orders worldwide, generating roughly $630 million in net revenue before its scheduled launch, Sensor Tower reported.

PlayStation Leads Digital Pre-Orders over Xbox

The weekly tracking data published by Sensor Tower points to a massive lead for Sony’s console. PlayStation commands roughly 74 percent of total digital reservations, translating to about 4.80 million copies and $468 million in revenue.

Microsoft’s platform claims a smaller share of the early market. Xbox accounts for 1.66 million copies, bringing in $162 million.

These numbers follow a steady upward climb through October. On Oct. 13, Sensor Tower recorded 6.08 million digital units worth $594 million, meaning roughly 370,000 players secured their copies in a single week.

Analysis firm Sensor Tower's Grand Theft Auto 6 sales tracker says more than 6.45 million digital preorders were sold so far, generating more than $630 million.The majority of preorders for GTA 6 are on PS5 (74%), compared to 26% on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/XrIMlfO68Z — https://x.com/GameSpot/status/2112649081117905400

Market Comparison With Past Releases

The digital sales momentum outpaces previous blockbusters significantly on domestic ground. In the United States, digital pre-orders sit 148 percent higher than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 managed at an identical distance from its launch.

That 2022 release previously held the record among major tracked titles over the past six years. Platform preferences also mirror broader hardware trends across the industry.

Xbox console sales in the United States hit a historic low this year, which likely influences the current pre-order split between the competing ecosystems.

The Dominance of the Ultimate Edition

Take-Two has not released official sales figures for the upcoming title. However, company CEO Strauss Zelnick noted in August that consumer interest leaned heavily toward higher-priced tiers.

Sensor Tower confirms that the vast majority of buyers selected the $100 Ultimate Edition. This preference elevates the average revenue per copy well above standard base-game pricing.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.