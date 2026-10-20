Barcelona Supercomputing Center AI Factory Enters Full Operation

Spain-Based Startups Advance Regional Innovation With Barcelona Supercomputing Center

The Barcelona Supercomputing Center’s AI Factory Accelerator Programme has transitioned into full operational status following an initial pilot phase, providing startups with access to sovereign compute infrastructure, specialized technical support, and developer training. The program operates alongside the NVIDIA Inception ecosystem, enabling members to access specific AI Factory services directly via the NVIDIA portal.

Since launching in April 2025, the BSC AI Factory has delivered over 800 distinct services to both private and public-sector clients. The facility stands as one of Europe’s first AI factories and the first in Spain. Future roadmap developments include a planned infrastructure extension of MareNostrum 5, the public infrastructure serving scientific and technological innovation through accelerated computing.

Qatium Deploys Water Network Platform Across 16 Countries

Three standout startups secured recognition as AI Champions during the accelerator’s pilot demo day.

Building Europe's AI Stack — Inside the Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Qatium deployed its water-network platform across more than 250 utilities spanning 16 countries. The company has moved into early production with its Neural Water Intelligence technology, utilizing proprietary models trained on MareNostrum 5. The platform relies on NVIDIA accelerated computing, the cuGraph library, the PhysicsNeMo framework, and Nemotron open models to streamline daily operational choices for water utilities.

OneCareAI, a research spin-off originating from the BSC, engineered technology utilizing NVIDIA NIM microservices. The software parses seemingly normal electrocardiograms to detect hidden signs of atrial fibrillation, helping clinicians spot stroke risks earlier. Meanwhile, Avatia developed a voice-first, multi-agent system designed to assist pharmaceutical sales teams and supply doctors with curated medical documentation. Avatia’s system runs on NVIDIA NIM microservices, the Nemotron 3 open model family, and the NeMo Curator library.

Qatium | Spain-Based Startups Advance Regional Innovation With Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Broader Cohort Applications Across Industries

The remaining participants in the BSC AI Factory cohort span precision agriculture, medical imaging and knowledge access, speech services, enterprise security, sales intelligence and sustainable packaging. Agrikola AI deploys systems to protect crops with robots instead of chemicals. Elna Health targets the detection of breast cancer subtypes prior to biopsy procedures. Lokutor and Montevive AI focus on speech services and enterprise security respectively, while Oppy focuses on sales intelligence.

Pack2Earth engineers biobased compostable materials to replace petroleum-based plastics. Up2Smart rounds out the roster with knowledge access.

NVIDIA Inception Supports Accelerator with Courses and Mentoring

NVIDIA Inception supports the accelerator by granting members access to open courses via the Deep Learning Institute, alongside venture capital networking and dedicated business mentoring. As the MareNostrum 5 infrastructure prepares for its upcoming expansion, compute capacity will scale to accommodate the broader network of European AI factories.

Access points established through the NVIDIA Inception portal bridge local sovereign compute initiatives with global developer resources.