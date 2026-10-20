Napoli Edge Bodo Glimt 4-3 for First Champions League Win under Allegri

Napoli secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Bodo/Glimt on October 20, 2026, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, claiming their first three points in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Massimiliano Allegri’s side squandered multiple leads before a late brace from Scott McTominay and a decisive own goal sealed the turbulent European win.

De Bruyne Orchestrates Attack Despite Defensive Vulnerabilities

Kevin De Bruyne ($KDB): Deployed in a deeper playmaking role alongside Anguissa, the Belgian maestro orchestrated the attack with elite distribution, though tactical adjustments left the defensive block vulnerable to transitions.

Deployed in a deeper playmaking role alongside Anguissa, the Belgian maestro orchestrated the attack with elite distribution, though tactical adjustments left the defensive block vulnerable to transitions. Allegri’s tactical reliance on a low-block resulted in excessive penalty-area entries for Bodo/Glimt, ahead of Napoli’s upcoming domestic clash against Roma.

Politano Scores Fastest Goal in Napoli History

Allegri demanded an aggressive opening from his squad, and Politano delivered within the first minute. Spinazzola broke down the left flank after just 54 seconds, squaring a ball for Politano to sweep home on the volley, marking the fastest Champions League goal in Napoli’s history, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite the electric start, the Azzurri failed to capitalize on subsequent high-xG opportunities missed by Hojlund and Lang.

HIGHLIGHTS – Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt | UEFA Champions League – Jornada 3 Fase de Liga 2026-27 | TUDN

The tactical structural flaws soon exposed the hosts. Operating in a low-block, Napoli’s midfield struggled to filter passing lanes, allowing Hauge to exploit space on the left and beat Meret with a precise right-footed curler in the 27th minute. The fragility of the defensive line forced Allegri into pragmatic second-half adjustments, introducing Beukema and Olivera to stabilize the backline as the pressure mounted.

Match Metric Napoli Bodo/Glimt Goals Scored 4 3 Key Goalscorers Politano, McTominay (2), Giovane (OG) Hauge, Helmersen, Fet Stadium Attendance Under 40,000 at Stadio Maradona

McTominay Scores from De Bruyne Delivery

The tactical focal point of the evening centered on De Bruyne operating as a deep-lying playmaker alongside Anguissa. Kevin is an extraordinary player, I told him that he will enjoy himself very much in front of the defense, and there was also a need to give Lobotka some rest, Allegri explained to Sky Sport regarding the tactical reshuffle. While De Bruyne dictated the tempo, orchestrating vertical transitions, the defensive shield remained porous.

Max Allegri insists Kevin De Bruyne ‘is going to really enjoy himself playing in front of the defence,’ but Napoli’s 4-3 win over Bodo/Glimt still created Champions League concerns.#Napoli #BodoGlimt #NapoliBodo #NapoliBodoGlimt #UCL pic.twitter.com/i698RTJIFI — https://x.com/footballitalia/status/2112660938767630554

McTominay restored the advantage before halftime, latching onto a pinpoint De Bruyne delivery to finish via a deflection. In the second half, Bodo/Glimt capitalized on a sluggish defensive restart, with Helmersen leveling the score at 2-2. McTominay answered once more at the 75-minute mark, soaring above Sjøvold to head home Politano’s cross. Giovane added a fourth late in the match via a deflected cross-shot before Fet narrowed the deficit to 4-3 in stoppage time.

The Road Ahead in Europe and Serie A

The narrow triumph provides essential breathing room for Allegri, whose squad sits under intense scrutiny following domestic setbacks against Venezia and Villarreal. ANSA reported that the hard-fought European points successfully alleviate immediate crisis talks, though structural defensive concerns remain pressing. With a high-stakes Serie A fixture against Roma scheduled for the weekend, Allegri faces a rapid turnaround to address the vulnerabilities exposed by the Norwegian side’s sustained pressure.

Photo: ANSA

Sky Sport noted that the manager utilized six players who did not start the recent fixture in Venice, attempting to manage squad fatigue across multiple competitions. As Napoli transitions back to domestic duties, the integration of De Bruyne in the regista role and McTominay’s return to full match fitness will dictate the trajectory of their campaign.

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SUPER EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS – Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt | UEFA Champions League – J3 Fase de Liga 2026-27