Abu Dhabi International Book Fair: Sharjah Institute for Heritage Showcases 1,250 Publications

Running from September 13 to 18, the prominent cultural entity has transformed its pavilion into a dynamic bridge for cross-cultural dialogue, showcasing a rigorous collection that spans Emirati customs, oral histories, and global traditions.

Building a Living Archive Across Borders

At the heart of the institute’s exhibition space lies a meticulously curated publishing project designed to safeguard both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. According to Sharjah24, the collection of over 1,250 titles covers a vast spectrum of traditional knowledge, including folk tales, oral narratives, customary practices, popular arts, local dialects, maritime heritage, and traditional crafts. This comprehensive library serves as a vital resource for scholars, researchers, and anyone dedicated to preserving the historical memory of the region.

Rather than treating heritage as a static artifact of the past, the institute approaches publishing as an active mechanism for knowledge production. He noted that the impressive collection reflects a continuous journey of research, documentation, and academic outreach.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, emphasized that the book represents one of the most important vessels that preserve cultural memory and transmit it from one generation to another.