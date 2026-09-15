Democrats Gain Midterms Edge as Trump Drags Down Republicans

With the midterm elections approaching on November 3, 2026, Democrats hold a six-point polling lead over Republicans nationwide. President Donald Trump’s job approval sits at 33 percent, while voters cite cost-of-living concerns and the ongoing conflict in Iran as major factors driving opposition to the party in power.

The political landscape ahead of the November 3 midterm elections has intensified significantly over the summer. All seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate are being contested, and primary contests have largely concluded across the country.

Polling Shifts and Democratic Momentum on the Generic Ballot

National surveys indicate a notable advantage for Democrats as the campaign season enters its final stretch. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released around the same period showed a similar dynamic, noting that 46 percent of self-identified Democrats described themselves as very enthusiastic about voting, compared to 31 percent of Republicans.

Independent voters also favored the Democratic Party in early September polling. When asked which party they would vote for if congressional elections were held immediately, 36 percent of independents picked Democrats, while 22 percent chose Republicans, according to the Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Voter Enthusiasm Fueled by Opposition to President Trump

President Donald Trump remains a central motivating force for voters on both sides of the political spectrum. However, the motivations driving voters to the polls differ sharply by party.

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Eighty percent of respondents supporting Democratic candidates stated they are doing so to oppose President Trump, compared to 19 percent who said their vote was unrelated to him. Conversely, 61 percent of those preferring Republicans reported that their vote is intended to help the president, while 36 percent indicated he is not a factor in their choice.

Trump’s job approval rating has remained at 33 percent across three straight Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted in late August, matching lows recorded early in his first term and trailing the lowest approval numbers experienced by Joe Biden.

Economic Pressures and Foreign Policy Discontent

Widespread dissatisfaction with inflation and cost-of-living issues continues to weigh on the incumbent administration. Roughly 71 percent of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling the cost of living, according to polling data. For the first time in approximately a decade, registered voters in recent surveys expressed more confidence in the Democratic Party’s ideas for managing the economy than those of the Republicans.

Photo: es-us.noticias.yahoo.com

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Foreign policy is also shaping voter sentiment. Gasoline prices have risen following U.S. military strikes against Iran initiated in February, and just 36 percent of Americans approve of the administration’s management of the conflict, Reuters/Ipsos data shows.

House Control Projections and Key Congressional Contests

Statistical models tracking the fight for the House of Representatives suggest potential shifts in congressional control. CBS News’ House model projects Democrats at 228 seats, placing them above the 218 seats required for a majority, though estimates vary down to 215 seats at their lower bounds, leaving Republicans a pathway to defend their narrow majority.

Photo: reuters.com

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Republican Strategy and the Midterm Convention

To counter historical trends and energize the conservative base, Republican leadership organized a two-day midterm convention. The event was designed to serve as a high-profile rally for President Trump and a fundraising platform for party candidates nationwide.

However, internal concerns emerged among some GOP strategists and lawmakers regarding the event’s tone as reported by CNN.