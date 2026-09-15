NZ fuel supplies face increased risk, and no price relief

New Zealand faces increased fuel supply risks and elevated prices driven by Middle East conflicts, though key importers insist stocks remain secure. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission warns that fuel availability and price volatility pose active delivery risks for the upcoming election.

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Supply lines from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz and the Saudi Arabian pipelines have been further pressured in the past week by the US-Iran conflict and the broader involvement of the Iranian aligned Houthi in Yemen.

Stock Levels and Thinning Safety Margins

Despite rising geopolitical tensions, fuel continues to flow to New Zealand ports, meeting domestic demand. Z Energy’s chief executive Lindis Jones said New Zealand’s fuel supplies have been flowing normally and meeting local demand.

“Supply remains secure, fuel is still moving, it’s just taking longer and is more expensive to move, so it’s just a story of price not supply security.” Lindis Jones, Z Energy’s chief executive

However, Jones said the risk margins for supplies had narrowed. He stated that while the system is coping, safety margins are thinner, inventories are being drawn down, and some refineries are deferring maintenance to keep operating, which reduces the market’s ability to absorb another disruption.

Latest data from MBIE as of September 6 showed New Zealand had nearly 52 days of petrol stocks in the country or in transit, close to 51 days of diesel, and 49 days of jet fuel.

The Outlook for Elevated Fuel Prices

Jones was loath to predict prices other than to say a continuation of current conditions would underpin higher prices. He said prices were being driven by headlines and while that continued they would remain elevated.

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Jones said even after the end of the conflict prices would remain high until the global fuel market rebalanced. He noted that it will take quite some time for the system to recover, explaining that ships need to get into the right place, refineries need to do maintenance, products need to start flowing, and there is still unclarity about the level of damage to facilities in the Middle East.

This is a tough time for business and households in terms of elevated fuel prices and I believe it will be some time before prices return to normal. Describing

Jones said he accepted the view of a top official at MBIE handling fuel supplies, who recently told RNZ he was reasonably confident that New Zealand would avoid fuel supply shocks.

Electoral Commission Prepares Vote Amid Supply Risks

The broader economic ripples of fuel volatility have drawn focus from public administrators, with a pre-election briefing stating, Fuel availability and price volatility remain an active election delivery risk, particularly for rural travel, temporary staff deployment and access to voting places.

Photo: RNZ

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The document stated the commission had been developing contingency plans should the situation worsen – which align with the National Fuel Plan. The contingency plan is currently in draft form, and the Electoral Commission has been identified as an essential service.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne said the commission already plans for voting places to be in convenient locations where people live and work, and on public transport routes. The commission is in the process of finalising voting place locations, including mobile voting services.

[We] have evaluated proximity to voters as part of our assessment of our coverage. Through our planning, we are in a state of readiness to adapt if required, Le Quesne said

He said the commission will deliver around 70,000 hours of voting across the country and there will be opportunity for people to plan when and where they vote, at a time and place that suits them . He added, We also have alternative ways of voting if people are unable to get to a voting place.

Photo: nzherald.co.nz

The pre-election briefing also said it expected enrolment numbers to remain relatively stable until the Electoral Commission’s enrolment update campaign beginning this week, with stronger increases expected from then. Officials said the commission would focus on encouraging people to enrol or update their details early:

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“This is intended to reduce avoidable special votes and manage operational pressure during the election period.”

The commission is also planning on targeted community activity , including work with community groups and public sector partners to reach lower-participation communities . The commission’s focus includes young people, with the document stating youth enrolment is expected to increase through targeted enrolment activity.

“Mobile enrolment activity and enrolment hubs are expected to support targeted outreach closer to the election. Officials will continue to monitor whether planned campaign activity delivers the expected uplift, particularly from mid-August onward,” the briefing said.

Security was also described as a “key focus area” for election delivery. Justice officials also said trust and confidence had improved in the commission since 2024/25 following a period of decline after the 2023 general election .