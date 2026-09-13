Why VLCC Rates Went Ballistic And How They Could Go Even Higher

Very large crude carrier spot rates surged past historic highs, reaching near $1m per day on benchmark routes amid severe Middle East conflict escalation, tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, and critical pipeline disruptions that triggered unprecedented operational inefficiencies across global shipping lanes.

Tanker shipping markets entered uncharted territory as spot rates for supertankers skyrocketed to levels described by industry veterans as truly unprecedented . The freight market rally intensified dramatically following a massive wave of attacks on shipping tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which began in late February. According to Baltic Exchange data cited by the Reuters report on September 11, supertankers loading oil from the Gulf of Oman for shipment to China reached around 450 on a Worldscale basis, equaling roughly $11.50 per barrel and marking an all-time high since the route index launched.

Record-Breaking Spot Rates Across Global Trade Lanes

The benchmark TD3C Middle East Gulf-China time-charter equivalent index hit $982,072 per day on Friday, doubling its level from just a month prior. Clarksons Securities placed the figure even higher, estimating the rate at just over $1m per day. At those valuations, Clarksons noted in a client update that a mere 130 earning days would match the value of an average 10-year-old very large crude carrier.

The extraordinary price momentum spilled past the Middle East to upend Atlantic and trans-Pacific pricing. The Baltic Exchange’s West Africa-China index climbed to $410,759 per day, representing an 88% weekly increase and a 280% monthly surge. Meanwhile, the US Gulf-China route reached $269,680 per day, climbing 30% week on week and 130% month on month. Brokerage firm Braemar reported seismic upward shifts across western basins, while market participants recorded an October laycan fixture for a supertanker moving from the US Gulf to the East at $34m.

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Strait of Hormuz Danger Zones and Shuttle Tanker Bottlenecks

The escalation of hostilities near key maritime chokepoints fundamentally altered how vessel owners calculate route profitability. Iran announced that it had attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz following a U.S. operation that sank five Iranian oil tankers. Concurrently, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reached the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to four Yemeni government sources, further tightening pressure on vital international trade corridors.

“Renewed attacks between ⁠the U.S. Navy and Iran continue to push freight rates around the Gulf to new highs,” Iran and Gulf States to Meet in Oman Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade Ioannis Papadimitriou, Vortexa analyst

Transits through the Strait of Hormuz fell to their most dangerous state since the conflict began, according to Signal Ocean freight analyst George Sakellariou, who spoke to Lloyd’s List about the shifting landscape. Sinokor remained virtually the sole known owner regularly transiting the strait alongside a few lesser-known owners and producers utilizing shuttle vessels. Tanker transits slowed to a trickle, drying up the predictable flow of crude required to sustain efficient port-side operations.

Operational Inefficiencies and Red Sea Pipeline Shutdowns

The crisis forced operators into complex workaround routes that severely degraded global fleet efficiency. The primary alternative—shuttle tankers loading via ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman—proved erratic. Because oil volumes arriving from shuttle operations fluctuated wildly between ten million barrels on certain days down to zero on others, waiting vessels faced severe delays that tied up tonnage far longer than an efficient mechanism.

Photo: Reuters

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Compounding the tonnage shortage, the Saudi Arabia Energy Ministry confirmed that the East-West pipeline feeding the Red Sea port of Yanbu was temporarily shut down following multiple attacks. This closure halted a major workaround route that had previously absorbed displaced tanker traffic, stranding ballast supertankers waiting off Sidi Kerir and en route.

Broader Economic Fallout and Inflationary Risks

Analysts warned that the extreme freight environment carries serious macroeconomic implications. If elevated shipping costs persist across international markets, the surging expense of moving crude oil risks compounding inflationary pressures for businesses and consumers already navigating widespread economic uncertainty from the widening conflict.

Photo: Lloydslist

While shipowners reap extraordinary returns—with individual Gulf of Oman fixtures generating vessel EBITDA exceeding $20m in a single voyage—charterers face a depleted pool of available vessels, leaving the global energy supply chain highly vulnerable to further geopolitical shocks.