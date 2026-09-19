AC/DC’s Angus Young Signs a Baby During Surprise Toronto Appearance

When a severe 100-year storm forced the cancellation of AC/DC’s massive Power Up tour stop at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on September 16, 2026, disappointed ticket holders received an unexpected pivot: a pop-up fan event featuring the legendary rock icons, capped off when guitarist Angus Young autographed a fan’s baby.

The Bottom Line The Trigger: A violent microburst and extreme winds destroyed parts of Rogers Stadium, forcing Live Nation and venue engineers to cancel AC/DC’s scheduled September 16 show.

A violent microburst and extreme winds destroyed parts of Rogers Stadium, forcing Live Nation and venue engineers to cancel AC/DC’s scheduled September 16 show. The Surprise: Members of AC/DC bypassed standard tour protocols to host an impromptu pop-up fan event featuring exclusive merchandise and stage-worn gear.

Members of AC/DC bypassed standard tour protocols to host an impromptu pop-up fan event featuring exclusive merchandise and stage-worn gear. The Viral Moment: Guitarist Angus Young cemented rock-and-roll lore by literally signing a fan’s baby, marking a bizarre recurring tour tradition following a similar incident in Argentina earlier in 2026.

Weather Disruptions and the Power Up Tour Crunch

For a massive stadium trek like AC/DC’s sprawling two-year, 90-date Power Up tour, production logistics are tightly wound. So when a violent weather event ripped through the Toronto area, creating what venue operators officially categorized as a 100-year storm with suspected microburst winds and torrential rainfall, the safety margins vanished.

Photo: rock929rocks.com

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According to statements released by Rogers Stadium officials after engineering assessments, the storm completely destroyed portions of the venue. Every effort was explored to relocate the massive production, but finding an alternative venue capable of accommodating tens of thousands of rock fans on short notice proved impossible. Live Nation ultimately pulled the plug, leaving thousands of ticketholders holding worthless stubs and facing sudden travel disruptions.

According to coverage from American Songwriter and Rock 92.9, the band decided to soften the blow for stranded travelers by organizing a surprise pop-up fan experience in the city. While rock legends typically steer clear of retail pop-ups, the members of AC/DC showed up in person to interact directly with the local faithful.

Inside the Toronto Pop-Up and Angus Young’s Unusual Autograph

The impromptu gathering offered fans a chance to rifle through exclusive band memorabilia and purchase hard-to-find merchandise. The crown jewel of the display was one of Angus Young’s signature schoolboy uniforms, worn directly on stage by the legendary lead guitarist.

Photo: americansongwriter.com

Here is the kicker: the afternoon quickly escalated from a standard meet-and-greet into a surreal piece of rock history. As reported by Rock 92.9, one undaunted attendee hoisted their baby onto the autograph table. Without missing a beat, Angus Young leaned in and signed the infant.

The infant didn’t escape the venue with just one musical endorsement, either. Before the child was safely passed along, AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney added his own signature to the mix, according to field reports. Music industry pundits point out that this wasn’t even an isolated impulsive act; industry watchers noted that Young reportedly pulled off a nearly identical baby-signing stunt in Argentina earlier in 2026.

The Final Stretch of the Power Up Run

While Toronto fans missed out on the full stadium spectacle, the band’s itinerary presses forward into the United States. Following the cancelled Canadian date and the subsequent pop-up appeasement, AC/DC’s final run consists of two massive marquee stadium dates.

AC/DC Surprise Toronto Fans with a Visit They'll Never Forget! | "Power Up"-Tour 2026

AC/DC Power Up Tour Closing Dates Date Venue Location September 25, 2026 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey September 29, 2026 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tour organizers have confirmed that these two East Coast appearances will wrap up the current massive touring cycle. Whether Angus Young decides to expand his unorthodox autograph portfolio to more infants in New Jersey or Philadelphia remains to be seen. But for one lucky Toronto baby, the cancelled concert turned into an unforgettable piece of heavy metal folklore.

What’s the strangest piece of memorabilia—or living creature—you’ve ever seen a rock star autograph in person? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.