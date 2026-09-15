AC Milan Owners Eye Al-Nassr Takeover: Impact on Ronaldo and Postecoglou

As whispers of major ownership shifts echo through international football, a potential deal involving AC Milan’s backers taking over Al-Nassr has injected high-stakes corporate maneuvering into the Saudi Pro League. Against this backdrop of institutional evolution, newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing to steer a star-studded squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, setting up a fascinating collision of European ownership ambition and Middle Eastern football dominance.

The Australian coach recently signed a two-year contract to take charge of the Saudi Pro League champions following the departure of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. Postecoglou inherits a formidable roster that includes global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman, and João Félix, stepping into a side carrying massive expectations after securing their first league title since 2019.

Speaking in his first official club interview, Postecoglou emphasized that tackling fresh challenges has always defined his professional journey. “The most important thing for me is that throughout my whole career I’ve enjoyed taking on new challenges, new competitions, working with different people and growing from that,” he stated. The 60-year-old manager noted that he feels a strong connection with individuals at the organization and views the setup as an ideal environment to test himself in a new country.

Building on Asian Football Experience and League Growth

While this marks his debut coaching in Saudi Arabia, Postecoglou is far from unfamiliar with the nuances of Asian football. He previously guided Yokohama F. Marinos to the 2019 J1 League title in Japan, an achievement he insists required immense effort despite external misconceptions about the region’s competitiveness.

“People sometimes think because it’s in Asia it’s easier, but I’ve always said the success I’ve had there was incredibly hard-earned. Every competition presents different challenges,” Postecoglou explained, highlighting the rapid upward trajectory of the Saudi Pro League. He pointed out that the division now boasts five or six clubs capable of lifting the trophy, alongside an intensely competitive AFC Champions League Elite.

With stability established under Jorge Jesus, who delivered the domestic championship, Postecoglou expressed readiness to guide the club into its next developmental phase. Addressing his famous coaching philosophy, the manager clarified remarks regarding his success timelines, noting that every single season he enters is driven by an absolute desire to win, regardless of whether it is his first, second, or subsequent year at a club.

Corporate Horizons and What Lies Ahead

While the ownership landscape continues to evolve with discussions surrounding AC Milan’s backers potentially expanding their footprint into Saudi football, the immediate sporting focus remains fixed on the pitch. Postecoglou and his squad are bracing for a demanding domestic and international calendar as pre-season preparations take shape.

As the club navigates both potential boardroom transformations and high-profile sporting ambitions, supporters and analysts will be watching closely to see how the partnership between the veteran manager and a dressing room led by Cristiano Ronaldo unfolds. Share your thoughts on these developments in the comments below, and join the conversation as a new era begins.