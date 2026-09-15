The Plant Library Seeks NY Freelance Driver for September Event Installs

The September Rush: A Week-Long Manhattan and Brooklyn Driving Gig

The Plant Library has put out a call for a New York City freelance driver. The short-term position runs from September 15–21.

The temporary role centers on event installations spanning Manhattan and Brooklyn. For the duration, the selected driver will transport living designs and event equipment through urban corridors.

Circular Logistics and the Living Design Model

Operating as a living design service, the organization rotates curated collections of greenery for temporary spaces. The core of their business relies on circularity.

From intimate gatherings to large-scale productions, every plant brought to an event is later collected. These specimens are then cared for and prepared for their next chapter.

That circular model relies on drivers who can move plants and equipment safely and reliably between their Industry City studio and event sites.

Navigating 26-Foot Box Trucks Through the Five Boroughs

The chosen applicant will drive a 26-foot box truck. Their mission: moving live potted plants and event equipment between the company’s Industry City studio and event sites.

These routes demand precision and urban driving competence through tight streets, loading zones, and time-sensitive routes.

Class C Licenses and Heavy Lifting Demands

The physical demands are substantial. Drivers must possess a valid Class C driver’s license.

Applicants must also have proven experience driving 26′ box trucks in an urban environment.

Candidates must be comfortable lifting, loading, unloading, carrying, and placing potted plants weighing 50 pounds or more. They will work with the onsite install team.

Beyond the Steering Wheel: Safety and Tight Production Timelines

Daily duties stretch beyond simply driving. Selected drivers must conduct basic vehicle checks before and after routes.

Photo: listingsproject.com

Any issues require reporting. Punctuality and strong communication skills are critical.

Routes are tied to event timing. Additional responsibilities include coordinating pickup and drop-off timing with the onsite install team.

Drivers must ensure all flora and equipment are moved safely. They will also assist with carrying and placing plants onsite as needed.

The Hidden Labor Behind Temporary Large-Scale Events

This concentrated window demands reliability for the full September 15–21 window.