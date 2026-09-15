Demand for Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Rises as Interest Rates Climb

Demand for adjustable-rate mortgages reached 8.5% of total applications, up from 8% the prior week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. As the average 30-year fixed contract rate climbed to 6.85%, borrowers increasingly turned to riskier loan products to secure lower initial monthly payments.

Here is the math. When fixed borrowing costs push past comfortable thresholds, prospective buyers pivot toward instruments that trade long-term rate security for short-term relief. But the broader balance sheet tells a different story about consumer endurance in an elevated interest-rate environment.

The Bottom Line

Adjustable-Rate Demand: ARM application share hit 8.5% last week, the highest level recorded since June, compared to baseline pandemic lows of roughly 3%.

ARM application share hit 8.5% last week, the highest level recorded since June, compared to baseline pandemic lows of roughly 3%. Fixed-Rate Pressure: The average contract interest rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages increased to 6.85% with rising upfront points, driving overall application volume down 2.7%.

The average contract interest rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages increased to 6.85% with rising upfront points, driving overall application volume down 2.7%. Refinancing activity sustained the sharpest retreat, dropping 6% over the week and resting 25% below figures from the same period one year prior.

Tracking the Shift Toward Adjustable-Rate Financing

Borrowers facing persistently high borrowing costs are recalibrating their financing strategies. Data published by the Mortgage Bankers Association shows that demand for adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, climbed to 8.5% of all mortgage applications. This marks an increase from 8% the previous week and hits the highest proportion observed since June, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. By comparison, during the initial phase of the pandemic when federal monetary policy drove rates to historic lows, ARM demand hovered near 3%.

ARMs appeal to cost-conscious buyers because they feature lower initial rates that can remain fixed for up to ten years. Conversely, traditional financing options have grown increasingly expensive. The average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with conforming loan balances of $832,750 or less rose to 6.85%. This is up from 6.79% the previous week for qualified buyers putting 20% down, with lender points and origination fees ticking up to 0.67 from 0.65. Meanwhile, the average rate for a five-year ARM moved in the opposite direction, easing down to 5.82% from 5.94%.

Mortgage Product Current Interest Rate Previous Interest Rate ARM Market Share 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage 6.85% 6.79% N/A 5-Year Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (ARM) 5.82% 5.94% 8.5% (Total Volume)

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Refinancing Declines

The steady climb in fixed rates continues to suppress broader housing market activity. Total mortgage application volume declined 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the week. Market analysts point to persistent investor anxiety regarding inflation and the widening federal budget deficit as primary catalysts for the upward pressure on yields.

“Mortgage rates moved higher last week, driven by ongoing investor concerns over inflation and the federal budget deficit. The 30-year fixed rate increased to 6.85 percent, the highest since June 2025 and 36 basis points higher than a year ago,” said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.

Refinancing applications bore the brunt of the slowdown, sliding 6% for the week. That volume sits 25% lower than the same week one year ago, marking the slowest pace of refinancing activity observed since May 2025. Purchase applications, however, remained largely resilient, dropping just 0.2% for the week while holding 4% higher than levels recorded twelve months prior. Housing inventory has expanded in many markets, yet elevated financing costs continue to test the purchasing power of active buyers.

Market Outlook Ahead of Inflation Data

Treasury yields and mortgage benchmarks remained largely unchanged as the week commenced, with market participants adopting a cautious stance ahead of impending macroeconomic reports. According to Mortgage News Daily surveys, investors are closely monitoring upcoming monthly inflation data scheduled for release at the end of the week. Depending on how those consumer price metrics align, secondary bond markets could experience sharp repricing, directly impacting consumer borrowing costs.

As lenders and borrowers await the upcoming inflation prints, the return toward adjustable-rate structures highlights a growing friction between housing asset valuations and financing expenses. Market participants will watch whether sticky inflation metrics push fixed rates past the 7% threshold, potentially forcing even larger segments of the borrowing population into variable-rate structures.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.