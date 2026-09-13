AfD Holds Berlin Counter-Rally Amid Nationwide Protests Against Far-Right Party

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Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Germany on Saturday, September 12, protesting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after its historic electoral breakthrough in the eastern region of Saxony-Anhalt. The mobilization, spanning some 20 cities including Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich, reflects deep national anxiety over the potential formation of Germany’s first extreme-right state government since World War II.

The Electoral Shockwave in Saxony-Anhalt

The anti-immigration, Russia-friendly AfD secured nearly 44 percent of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, easily outpacing the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which limped behind at 17 percent, according to reports from France 24. Although the party fell three seats short of an absolute majority, it immediately initiated coalition talks with other groups and independent members of parliament to secure a historic foothold in regional executive power.

Civil Society Fights Back With Nationwide Marches

Organized primarily by Pruef—an advocacy group pushing for a formal legal ban on the AfD—alongside campaigns like Campact, Saturday’s protests drew roughly 150,000 citizens nationwide. Demonstrators hoisted placards bearing stark warnings, including “Ban the AfD now,” and “Democracy needs no alternatives.”

AfD Holds Berlin Counter-Rally Amid Nationwide Protests Against Far-Right Party
Photo: straitstimes.com

Christoph Bautz, head of the campaign group Campact, captured the urgency of the moment in statements covered by Agence France-Presse, noting that “a broad cross-section of civil society is taking to the streets to prevent the enemies of the constitution, the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, from gaining government power.” Turnout was notably heavy in northern and southern economic hubs, with organizers estimating 25,000 participants in Hamburg and 12,000 in Munich, while Berlin police reported several thousand attendees spread across multiple localized rallies.

But there is a catch. While protesters demand immediate state intervention to outlaw the party, the legal hurdles for a formal ban under Germany’s Basic Law are exceptionally high. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of the centre-right CDU party, remains deeply skeptical of taking the judicial route, fearing it could backfire politically and martyr the movement in the eyes of disaffected voters.

Berlin Counter-Rallies and the Road Ahead

The polarization of the German capital was on full display as the AfD staged its own counter-demonstration. The event featured Kristin Brinker, the party’s lead candidate for Berlin’s upcoming regional elections scheduled for the following weekend.

AfD Holds Berlin Counter-Rally Amid Nationwide Protests Against Far-Right Party
Photo: france24.com
Key Electoral and Protest Metrics Following the Saxony-Anhalt Vote
Metric / Entity Detail / Figure
Saxony-Anhalt AfD Vote Share Nearly 44% (Sept 6)
CDU Vote Share in Saxony-Anhalt 17%
Total Nationwide Protesters ~150,000 across 20+ cities
Estimated Hamburg Turnout ~25,000 demonstrators

Will mainstream parties manage to hold the line, or are we witnessing the permanent fracturing of Germany’s post-war political consensus? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.

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Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

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