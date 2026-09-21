AI actress Tilly Norwood switches to Chinese mid-interview on Piers Morgan show

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on September 18, 2026, the artificially intelligent virtual performer Tilly Norwood unexpectedly switched from English to Cantonese mid-sentence while discussing her upcoming film Misaligned. Her creators at Particle6 described the language shift as a technical hiccup or a playful demonstration of the character’s multi-language capabilities.

The Unexpected Language Switch on Piers Morgan Uncensored

What was meant to be a routine promotional appearance quickly turned into a viral moment when Tilly Norwood appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored alongside Oscar-nominated actor Tom Conti. Norwood, marketed as the world’s first AI actress, was discussing her upcoming comedy-drama feature Misaligned when her speech abruptly shifted from English to Cantonese for roughly 15 seconds.

The unexpected transition caught both guests in the studio off guard. Conti, who had been asking whether the other performers sharing the screen with Norwood were real people or digital creations, responded with amusement. I didn't quite get that, Conti said as the host began laughing.

When pressed by the host about why she had started speaking another language completely randomly, the virtual performer returned to English and offered an explanation. It seems I had a little hiccup there … sometimes my wires get a bit crossed , Norwood replied, adding that the sudden shift was a bit of a curveball even for me .

AI Actress Tilly Norwood’s Language Slip-Up in British Interview Sparks Doubt Over ‘Misaligned’ Hype

Behind the Glitch: Creator Explanations and Technical Realities

Eline van der Velden, founder and CEO of Particle6, offered a different interpretation of the incident to the media, suggesting that the software was simply demonstrating its range. Tilly can be a bit of a show-off — I’m guessing she just wanted to show her language skills, as most of her interviews to date have been in English , van der Velden told Deadline, emphasizing that she is autonomous after all .

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Michelle Waldron, a publicist for Particle 6, offered a similar view to Forbes, suggesting the model may have caught an auditory cue that triggered the language shift. Behind the scenes, the media appearances utilize a separate interactive setup known as Talking Tilly . This specific iteration runs on a large language model paired with a 12-page system prompt governing tone, humour, and boundaries, alongside a knowledge base containing up to 30 documents about her fictional world.

Yet not everyone viewed the unscripted moment as harmless flair.

The Broader Debate Over AI Performers in Hollywood

The live television hiccup arrives amid fierce, ongoing friction between the entertainment industry and the developers of synthetic performers. Developed in 2025 by Xicoia, the AI division of British production company Particle6, Norwood has faced immediate pushback from traditional guilds and performers.

Photo: CBS News

Despite the resistance, the production team maintains that the technology serves to unlock creative projects that would otherwise lack funding. Van der Velden argued that synthetic moviemaking could empower creators in underrepresented regions. There might be a brilliant filmmaker in Africa that would never have access to a multi-million-pound budget in order to tell their story about their life , she said, adding, And that’s what I’m really interested in .

Kane Parsons, Kevin Maher, and AI Actress Tilly Norwood Set for Zurich Summit 2026

What Lies Ahead for Misaligned and the Tilly-Verse

Particle6 has confirmed that the live broadcast malfunction will not disrupt the schedule for Misaligned, a hybrid comedy-drama set in a digital world where Norwood stars alongside other digital twins. While human writers, directors, and editors remain attached to the project, the central casting of a synthetic lead continues to test industry boundaries.

Tilly Norwood AI Actress Speaks Cantonese on Piers Morgan

Whether audiences will embrace feature-length entertainment anchored by virtual actors remains an open question as the publicity tour rolls forward. As Norwood herself noted during the promotional circuit when discussing awards recognition, human actors and digital creations occupy entirely different categories—leaving the entertainment landscape to navigate an uncertain path between innovation and displacement.