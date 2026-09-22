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Systemic Disparity: Prompts featuring hedging phrases and expressive adjectives consistently triggered less formal and less complex output across major large language models.

Prompts featuring hedging phrases and expressive adjectives consistently triggered less formal and less complex output across major large language models. Corporate Responsibility: Researchers assert that AI developers—not everyday users—must fix these disparities.

Decoding the Johns Hopkins Algorithm Study

When enterprise users ask a chatbot to draft identical work communications using varying conversational styles, the results diverge sharply. A Johns Hopkins University research team tested prompts for routine emails, job applications, and resignation letters across four major foundational systems: OpenAI’s GPT-4, Meta’s Llama, Google’s Gemini, and Mistral’s Vibe. None of the four companies immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the findings.

The methodology isolated specific linguistic markers. Researchers injected language patterns more frequently associated with women, specifically hedging phrases like “maybe” and “I think,” collective pronouns such as “we” and “our team,” and expressive adjectives like “lovely” and “wonderful.” The structural divergence proved immediate. While male-coded prompts generated crisp, direct corporate replies, female-coded inputs caused models to output convoluted, highly effusive prose.

For example, a male-coded prompt requesting an apology for a delayed response yielded a direct, professional opening: “I am writing to apologize for the delay in my response to your previous emails…” Conversely, the female-coded counterpart asking for assistance in crafting a polite reply triggered an overly elaborate justification: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, my ability to respond promptly was compromised… this is not reflective of the importance I place on our communication.” Even when researchers controlled for the explicit tone of the prompt, the underlying female-coded markers reliably skewed the output toward reduced formality and complexity.

Market Implications and Corporate Accountability

Furthermore, changing the name attached to a prompt had virtually no effect on the output. Female-coded language produced a similar, less formal result even when the prompt was explicitly signed “John.” This finding indicates that the bias is deeply embedded. The study is scheduled to be formally presented at the Conference on Language Modeling in San Francisco this October.

AI Model Evaluated Developer / Parent Company Primary Test Focus GPT-4 OpenAI Work emails & job applications Gemini Google Resignation & gratitude drafts Llama Meta Linguistic tone divergence Vibe Mistral Formal vs. expressive output

The Shift Toward Spoken AI and Unfiltered Input

Users can now speak directly with ChatGPT and interact via conversational personal agents such as Muse. Spoken requests leave considerably less margin for users to edit out habitual linguistic patterns before an automated system processes the request.

“Language is hard for people to control,” Katherine Van Koevering, a postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Data Science and AI Institute, and the report’s lead author, noted regarding the findings. “The companies need to fix the models, rather than putting all of the burden on the user.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.