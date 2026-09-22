Houthi Rebels Advance Toward Strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait in Yemen

Houthi Advance in Yemen Pushes Toward Total Control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The strategic landscape of the Red Sea is shifting at a relentless pace. Following a lightning offensive that secured the Yemeni coastline along the Red Sea, Houthi forces are advancing toward the Kahbub mountains. This rugged massif in southwestern Yemen divides the Saudi-backed government’s southern territory from the western strongholds of the Iran-backed militia. By seizing these elevated positions, the insurgents are moving to cement their recent territorial gains and lock down the northern shore of the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a vital maritime chokepoint connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Control over this narrow corridor carries immense global economic weight. Every container ship, oil tanker, and bulk carrier transiting between the Suez Canal and the Indian Ocean must thread through these waters. As the conflict intensifies following the collapse of the 2022 truce framework, the security of international trade hangs in a precarious balance.

The Government Counteroffensive in Marib and Taiz

In response to the insurgent surge, the internationally recognized Yemeni government has widened its military campaign. Military forces launched coordinated airstrikes on September 15, 2026, targeting Houthi positions, troop concentrations, and supply lines across the provinces of Marib and Taiz. Marib, renowned as a primary hydrocarbon-producing region, saw heavy aerial bombardments against installations and rebel units northwest of the provincial capital, alongside strikes on reinforcements heading toward the southern district of Al Juba.

The offensive also tore through Taiz, striking Al Ahkum in the southern sector of the province as well as troop movements in Haifan and Al Janad. Military spokesman Majed al Nazili stated that these operations aimed to sever the logistical veins carrying fighters and military hardware toward the western coastal strip. Along the Red Sea coast, the Yemeni army targeted rebel supply arteries in Mocha and Dhubab. These coastal hubs gained critical strategic importance as the frontlines crept closer to the Bab el-Mandeb passage.

Global Economic Stakes at the United Nations

The geopolitical shockwaves of the Houthi advance have reached the highest diplomatic levels. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Yemeni Ambassador Abdullah Ali Fadhel al-Saadi urged the international community to treat the protection of the Bab el-Mandeb strait as a global security responsibility. Al-Saadi emphasized that while the waterway lies within Yemeni jurisdiction, its uninterrupted flow underpins the economic stability of nations situated thousands of miles away.

“Every ship that crosses this strait, every shipment –including those of energy– and every supply chain that depends on it make its security part of the economic security of countries located thousands of miles from Yemen,” Al-Saadi declared before the Security Council.

The ambassador called for rigorous enforcement of existing arms embargoes, the dismantling of financial and smuggling networks, and substantial international assistance to bolster state capabilities in safeguarding national ports and coastal zones. Meanwhile, Houthi leadership has countered these diplomatic maneuvers. Spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam accused Saudi Arabia of intensifying airstrikes that have caused civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, while dismissing Riyadh’s security justifications for operations in the Red Sea.

Humanitarian Toll and Displacement Crises

Beyond the geopolitical maneuvering and military skirmishes, the human cost of the renewed fighting continues to mount. United Nations officials confirmed that the Houthi advance has triggered a severe displacement wave, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee their homes internally across Yemen, while thousands of others have risked perilous sea crossings to reach Djibouti. Humanitarian access remains severely constrained by rampant insecurity, damaged infrastructure, disrupted communications networks, and strict movement restrictions.

Photo: infobae.com

The unraveling of the 2022 truce has exposed civilian populations to renewed vulnerability while elevating the threat profile for commercial shipping. As the Houthis edge closer to total dominance over the Bab el-Mandeb approaches, the international community faces urgent questions about how to safeguard global commerce without inflaming an already catastrophic regional conflict. What measures do you think international maritime coalitions should take to secure these vital trade routes?