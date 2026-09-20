AI Cloud Provider Nscale Files for IPO on NYSE

Nscale, a London-based cloud provider specializing in infrastructure for artificial intelligence models, has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NSCL,” as the company scales its GPU-driven architecture to meet unrelenting demand from labs like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The Financial Reality Behind the Neocloud Boom

That represents a dramatic widening from a net loss of $368.9 million over the same period a year earlier, even as revenue surged by 1,252% up from $10.4 million.

Behind these figures lies an immense backlog of contracted work. Nscale pointed to $56.4 billion in remaining performance obligations, driven by long-term rentals of Nvidia graphics processing units. Founded in 2024 out of a cryptocurrency mining firm spinout called Arkon Energy, the company has quickly established itself alongside peers like CoreWeave and Nebius in the fast-growing tier of specialized AI suppliers known as neoclouds.

The infrastructure buildout demands continuous cash injections. As of August 31, Nscale held over 8 billion dollars in debt, excluding a separate financing arrangement with AI server manufacturer Dell. This heavy leverage funds an expansive global footprint. The company held 25,000 active GPUs and 461,000 active or contracted units across five active and 12 contracted data center sites, maintaining a clear line of sight to 10 gigawatts of computing capacity.

High-Stakes Backing and Executive Shuffle

Nvidia’s financial footprint anchors much of this rapid expansion. Beyond participating in funding rounds—such as the $2 billion Series C that valued the startup at $14.6 billion—Nvidia agreed to guarantee up to $860 million on Nscale’s obligations for a data center lease agreement in Texas. Additional backing has come from institutional heavyweights including Blue Owl, Fidelity, Point72, Aker ASA, and 8090 Industries.

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Leadership changes have accompanied the public listing preparations. Last week, Nscale added Fidji Simo to its board of directors, following her departure from her post as OpenAI’s product and business chief. Other prominent board members include former Meta leaders Nick Clegg and Sheryl Sandberg. By August 31, the London-based enterprise had grown past 1,000 full-time employees.

Josh Payne, the 32-year-old founder, chair, and chief executive officer, addressed investors directly in the IPO filing prospectus.

“From inception, we built Nscale with an infrastructure-first thesis, building against contracted customer demand, underwriting projects to attractive long-term returns, maintaining prudent leverage and seeking to match the duration of our capital commitments with the strong revenues supporting them,” Payne wrote. “That discipline remains central to how we scale.”

Diversifying Beyond Raw Compute Rentals

While renting out hardware remains its core revenue engine—with one unnamed customer accounting for over half of total revenue in the first half of 2026—Nscale has moved aggressively to capture more of the AI software stack. The company now offers to handle inference requests for a wide array of models and pursued structural expansion in July by announcing plans to acquire software startup Anyscale, whose software helps with the construction of AI models.

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This vertical integration strategy places Nscale in direct competition with hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft, the latter of which has also signed up with the startup.