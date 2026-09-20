Caitlin Clark’s Viral Slo-Mo Step-Back 3-Pointer: Fever Highlight Reel

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark delivered a cinematic masterpiece during a 98-87 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. A newly released slow-motion video captures Clark executing a signature step-back three-pointer against defender Arike Ogunbowale, showcasing the precise balance, footwork, and timing behind her offensive game.

The Bottom Line The Highlight: A viral slow-motion clip shared by the Indiana Fever reveals the mechanics behind Caitlin Clark’s step-back jumper over Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale on Friday night.

A viral slow-motion clip shared by the Indiana Fever reveals the mechanics behind Caitlin Clark’s step-back jumper over Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale on Friday night. The Performance: Clark finished the 98-87 win with 29 points and 10 assists, marking the 20th game of her career with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

Clark finished the 98-87 win with 29 points and 10 assists, marking the 20th game of her career with at least 20 points and 10 assists. The Context: The victory improved Indiana’s record to 22-12, extending their winning streak to three games as they hold fourth place in the WNBA standings with 10 regular-season games remaining.

Anatomy of a Step-Back Masterpiece

When Caitlin Clark faces off against perimeter defenders, fractions of a second dictate the outcome. During Friday’s matchup, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale stayed in front of Clark on the right wing. But a swift crossover from Clark’s right hand to her left altered the defensive geometry completely.

According to The Sporting News, that brief shift forced Ogunbowale to account for a possible drive to the basket. In slow motion, the sequence transforms from a blur into a demonstration of separation. Clark planted, moved backward, and released the ball directly through the net before Ogunbowale could recover.

“A masterpiece in slo-mo,” the Fever noted when sharing the replay clip online.

Box Score Brilliance and Historic Milestones

Clark’s offensive impact extended far beyond a single viral clip. She finished the night with 29 points and 10 assists while shooting 11-of-18 from the field. This performance marked the 20th time in her WNBA career that she crossed the 20-point and 10-assist thresholds, twice as many as any other player in league history.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Here is how the key contributors matched up during the Fever’s 98-87 victory over Dallas:

Player Points Rebounds Assists Key Stats Caitlin Clark 29 – 10 11-of-18 FG, 20th career 20-point/10-assist game Kelsey Mitchell 23 – – – Aliyah Boston 16 10 – – Tyasha Harris 15 – – Shot 5-of-5 from beyond the arc off the bench

Overcoming Adversity and Driving the Playoff Push

The road to victory required resilience from the entire Indiana roster. Clark briefly exited the game before halftime after tweaking her ankle. However, she returned to play 34 minutes total, pouring in 16 points during a pivotal third quarter.

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Indiana trailed Dallas at intermission before turning the tide behind Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Mitchell contributed 23 points, Boston secured 16 points alongside 10 rebounds, and Tyasha Harris added 15 points off the bench by converting all five of her three-point attempts.

The win moved Indiana to 22-12 on the season and extended their current winning streak to three games. Having won eight of their last 10 outings, the Fever hold fourth place in the WNBA standings with just 10 regular-season games left on the schedule. Indiana prepares to visit the Atlanta Dream on Sunday for their next matchup in the playoff race, carrying both momentum and cinematic web-culture buzz into the stretch run.