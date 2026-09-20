Ramaphosa Extends Madlanga Commission Deadline Amid Corruption Probe

President Ramaphosa Extends Madlanga Commission Deadline to January 2027

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally granted the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry a final extension, moving the ultimate deadline for its comprehensive final report from November 16, 2026, to January 25, 2027. According to statements released by the Presidency, the extended timeline gives the inquiry sufficient room to process a robust influx of additional evidence, including critical expert testimony addressing its core mandate.

Established to investigate criminality, political interference, and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system, the commission has already delivered two interim reports.

Processing Expert Testimony and Outstanding Evidence

The decision to push back the final submission date stems directly from the volume and complexity of the material still under review. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed the utility of the extension in public statements, noting that the extra months provide necessary bandwidth to hear outstanding testimony and finalize the drafting process.

The Presidency emphasized that the new window accommodates recommendations from various specialists concerning the commission’s specific terms of reference. These directives focus heavily on the infiltration of South Africa’s law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, the prosecution authority, the judiciary, and correctional services.

Law Enforcement Follow-Ups and Institutional Stakes

Beyond the administrative timeline, President Ramaphosa expressed his profound appreciation for the ongoing work of the commission. The Presidency noted particular satisfaction with the manner in which law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing investigative leads emerging directly from the inquiry’s public hearings.

Analyses from outlets such as Daily Maverick and Independent Online have highlighted how the inquiry exposes the tangible costs of weak institutional vetting, prison corruption, and policies that exist only on paper.

Looking Ahead to the Final Report

How do you think the South African government should prioritize the sweeping recommendations expected in January? Share your perspective in the comments below.