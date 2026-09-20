Migros Considers Major Restructuring of Regional Cooperatives

Migros is evaluating a historic restructuring plan that could merge its ten regional cooperatives into a centralized model or reduce them to three regional entities. Mario Irminger is reportedly favoring a single national structure to eliminate operational redundancies and streamline decision-making ahead of its Vision 2035 strategy.

The Structural Shift at Switzerland’s Retail Giant

For more than eighty years, Migros has operated under a decentralized cooperative model established in 1941 by founder Gottlieb Duttweiler. This framework relies on ten autonomous regional cooperatives backed by a centralized administration. While this structure served its purpose, contemporary retail demands faster execution and lower overhead.

According to reports from the NZZ am Sonntag, management is actively reviewing multiple pathways to modernize the organization. The baseline options include consolidating the ten regional entities into three distinct cooperatives covering western, central, and eastern Switzerland, or dissolving the regional boundaries entirely in favor of a unified national cooperative. Mario Irminger reportedly favors the complete consolidation model. Sources close to the discussions indicate that a formal agreement could emerge soon, though executive leadership has not yet finalized a binding proposal.

The Bottom Line

Strategic Consolidation: Migros is weighing a reduction of its ten regional cooperatives down to three regional hubs or a single nationwide entity under Mario Irminger.

Migros is weighing a reduction of its ten regional cooperatives down to three regional hubs or a single nationwide entity under Mario Irminger. Governance Hurdles: Any structural dissolution or merger traditionally requires approval from two-thirds of the cooperative base, though alternatives to bypass a broad public vote are currently being explored.

Any structural dissolution or merger traditionally requires approval from two-thirds of the cooperative base, though alternatives to bypass a broad public vote are currently being explored. Labor Market Exposure: Eliminating historical administrative overlap will likely result in significant workforce reductions as redundant regional headquarters are consolidated.

Governance Challenges and the 2.3 Million Member Vote

Executing a corporate reorganization of this magnitude introduces significant legal and governance friction. Migros operates as a cooperative, meaning its approximately 2.3 million cooperative members hold formal governance rights. Under standard bylaws, dissolving or merging an established regional cooperative requires a formal vote, typically necessitating a two-thirds majority threshold.

Navigating a multi-million member ballot presents immense administrative friction. Consequently, internal discussions have also weighed whether the restructuring can legally proceed without a broad public vote among cooperative members. Bypassing the traditional voting mechanism would accelerate the implementation timeline under the Vision 2035 roadmap, but such a maneuver would be delicate.

Migros Structural Modernization Metrics Metric Category Current Structure Proposed Reform Options Regional Cooperatives 10 autonomous regions 3 regional hubs or 1 national entity Cooperative Membership ~2.3 million members Subject to potential restructuring vote Historical Foundation Established in 1941 (Gottlieb Duttweiler) Targeted under Vision 2035 efficiency mandate

Operational Consequences for the Workforce

While corporate modernization satisfies institutional efficiency targets, the human capital cost remains high. The removal of redundant regional structures will likely result in a significant reduction in staff.

Migros has formally declined to dispute the ongoing restructuring analyses, pointing instead to its broader Vision 2035 corporate strategy. As executive leadership finalizes its approach ahead of future operational disclosures, the ultimate test will be whether management can balance efficiency gains against the governance rights of millions of cooperative members.