Air Canada to Launch Year-Round Flights from Montreal to Barbados

Air Canada will launch its first year-round service between Montréal and Bridgetown starting at the end of the 2026–2027 winter season. Operating a weekly Sunday flight, the route aims to capture demand from Québec travelers and extend tourism connectivity through the summer months, backed by a partnership with the destination lasting more than 76 years.

The Bottom Line

Route Expansion: Air Canada establishes its first year-round flight between Montréal (YUL) and Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI), transitioning a seasonal schedule into an annual offering.

establishes its first year-round flight between Montréal (YUL) and Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI), transitioning a seasonal schedule into an annual offering. Schedule and Pricing: Weekly Sunday flights commence following the 2026–2027 winter season, with single fares listed starting at $296 CAD.

Weekly Sunday flights commence following the 2026–2027 winter season, with single fares listed starting at $296 CAD. Strategic Alignment: The initiative supports Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) 2023–initiated growth strategy to attract more visitors and distribute demand across the year.

Extending the Québec-Barbados Corridor

For the first time since initiating service to the island, Air Canada is removing the seasonal cap on its Montréal-Bridgetown route. At the conclusion of the 2026–2027 winter schedule, the carrier will maintain a weekly Sunday rotation through the summer months. This operational shift provides year-round connectivity between Québec and the Eastern Caribbean destination.

The adjustment addresses interest in travel from Québec. According to Eusi Skeete, Canada director for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), the expansion represents a targeted effort to convert interest for Barbados into concrete visits. The route builds upon a commercial relationship between the airline and the island spanning more than 76 years.

Photo: paxnouvelles.com

Economic Strategy and Infrastructure Integration

Barbadian tourism officials view the year-round schedule as a component of broader planning. G. P. Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism and International Transport, noted that accessibility remains essential to the sector’s growth. Since launching a dedicated Canadian growth strategy in 2023, the ministry has focused on making it easier for travelers to reach the island while expanding the island’s hospitality ecosystem.

Key Route and Market Parameters Metric / Detail Specification Carrier Air Canada Origin / Destination Montréal (YUL) to Bridgetown (BGI) Frequency Weekly (Sunday) Launch Timeline Post-Winter 2026–2027 Season Base One-Way Fare From $296 CAD

To support year-round passenger inflows, the island’s accommodation sector has undergone expansion. New properties entering the market include the Hotel Indigo Barbados, the Royalton Vessence Barbados, and the Blue Monkey Hotel & Beach Club. These additions align with BTMI’s “Barbados Remembers Your Name” marketing initiative aimed at driving repeat visitation through personalized cultural experiences.

Market Trajectory and Future Capacity

By shifting to a permanent annual schedule, Air Canada allows travelers to plan ahead. Andrea Franklin, chief executive officer of BTMI, emphasizes that deepening the emotional and cultural connection through immersive local programs—such as “Dine with a Bajan”—serves to encourage visitors to return.

Photo: aircanada.com

For Québec travelers, the permanent weekly connection eliminates the logistical gaps during off-peak quarters.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.