All 88 Van Gogh Paintings United in the Netherlands for the First Time Since 1984

The Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, Netherlands, has reunited all 88 of its Vincent van Gogh paintings for the first time since 1984. Running until January 3, 2027, the landmark exhibition titled “Van Gogh, All Our Paintings” showcases the world’s second-largest collection of the master’s work, exploring his artistic evolution through the themes of faith, hope, and charity.

The Bottom Line

The Event: The Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo has brought together all 88 of its Van Gogh paintings in a single exhibition for the first time since 1984.

The Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo has brought together all 88 of its Van Gogh paintings in a single exhibition for the first time since 1984. The Core Focus: Curated around the themes of faith, hope, and charity, the display contrasts Van Gogh’s Dutch period with his French era.

Curated around the themes of faith, hope, and charity, the display contrasts Van Gogh’s Dutch period with his French era. The Timeline: The presentation is open to the public through January 3, 2027.

A Four-Decade Separation Finally Ends in Otterlo

For the first time since 1984, the collection housed within the parklands of the Kröller-Müller Museum is once again experiencing complete unity. While the institution in Otterlo safeguards the world’s second-largest collection of Vincent van Gogh pieces—surpassed only by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam—its treasures rarely share the same gallery walls simultaneously.

This reunion traces back to the vision of Hélène Kröller-Müller. Between 1908 and 1930, Kröller-Müller amassed a private trove of the Dutch master’s output. Though she never met the artist, she viewed his work as a source of comfort. She created this space in the 1920s as a place of pilgrimage where Vincent’s work could be venerated.

Mapping the Spiritual and Stylistic Evolution

Rather than adopting a standard chronological timeline, the current exhibition structures the 88 canvases around three distinct themes: faith, hope, and charity. This thematic approach plays on comparisons between Van Gogh’s Dutch period of the early 1880s and his French period from 1886 to 1890.

Photo: lessentiel.lu

Exposed to the Impressionists and the intense southern sunlight, his palette evolved. Works like Four Cut Sunflowers (1887) and Wheatfield with Reaper and Sun (1889) showcase an artist influenced by dynamic brushwork and a fascination with yellow.

Painting Title Year Location / Period Les Planteurs de pommes de terre 1884 Netherlands (Early Period) Terrasse de café la nuit 1888 Arles, France Nature morte avec planche à dessin et oignons 1889 Arles, France

Intimate Discoveries and Rare Canvas Pairings

Beyond the iconic pieces like Terrasse de café la nuit (1888), the gathering of these 88 canvases pulls lesser-seen works into the spotlight. Visitors encounter a rare 1887 nude study alongside the impressionistic Still Life with Plaster Statuette. Cartels throughout the galleries highlight technical shifts, such as Van Gogh’s adoption of a wider brush after encountering the work of Adolphe Monticelli, which gives pieces like Cypresses and Two Figures (Arles, 1887) their greenery.

Photo: entrevue.fr

Perhaps one of the most personal and moving paintings of the exhibition sits under the banner of hope: Still Life with Drawing Board and Onions, painted in Arles in January 1889. Beneath an arrangement of vegetables and a smoking pipe lies a medical directory and a letter from his brother, Théo. Created three weeks after Van Gogh mutilated his left ear, the canvas serves as a testament to the lifeline connecting the painter to his brother.

Planning Your Visit to Otterlo

Running through January 3, 2027, “Van Gogh, All Our Paintings” offers art enthusiasts a window into the breadth of the collection. Advance ticketing via the official Kröller-Müller Museum website is encouraged for anyone planning a visit to Otterlo.